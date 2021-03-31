Magic & Project Will Return to Las Vegas in August With In-Person Shows

Magic and Project will return to Las Vegas in August with in-person shows, Informa confirmed today.

The trade show organizer said Magic Las Vegas, Project Las Vegas and Sourcing at Magic will take place Aug. 9 to 11. The shows have not been held in person since February 2020, a month before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

Informa also added a new event, Destination: Miami by Coterie, on the heels of its successful Magic pop-up event in Orlando last month. The Florida Coterie show will take place July 10-12 at Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, aligning with Miami Swim Week. (Coterie’s New York edition is also slated to return in September.)

“We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community through a variety of locations, formats, and sizes,” says Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. The executive noted that Informa will announce more events throughout the year, and safety is top of mind as the pandemic recovery takes hold.

“Consistent delivery of safety-led events will continue to be of the utmost importance in 2021,” Helfman said. “While each event will require its own specific set of safety measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be lead with the highest standards in safety, hygiene, and cleanliness.”

In Las Vegas, Informa is planning “new and refreshed show floor experiences” at the Las Vegas Convention Center for its footwear, apparel and accessories segments. An expanded lineup of educational sessions are also in the works.

Sourcing at Magic will employ a hybrid approach, with a digital event running alongside the live show to expand its reach internationally.