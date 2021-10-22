‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star Julia Haart & Family Share the Secret to Succeed in Business at BlogHer Biz Event

Miriam, Batsheva and Julia Haart with Brooke Jaffe at the BlogHer Biz event on Oct. 21.

It was a family affair at the BlogHer Biz event.

Julia Haart and her daughters Miriam and Batsheva Haart from Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life” spoke at BlogHer Biz, an event on Thursday. The event, held both in person in Brooklyn and virtually, featured educational workshops and keynote speakers like the Haarts.

PMC’s head of public affairs and communications Brooke Jaffe moderated the panel, and the women talked about a variety of topics like business, family and tips for success.

Miriam, Batsheva and Julia Haart at the BlogHer Biz event on Oct. 21. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy

Julia opened up about her past and how she got to where she is now. She was born and raised in an ultra-orthodox Jewish community and built up the courage — and the funds — to leave it at the age of 42 after an arranged marriage and four children.

Though she had a few reasons for her decision, there was one big one that pushed her to make the move: Younger daughter Miriam was struggling to conform to the community.

Eight years later, Miriam is an undergraduate at Stanford University studying computer science and teaching a course on virtual reality.

Julia taught herself how to sew and eventually opened her own shoe line. Later on, she became CEO of Elite World Group, a talent and media conglomerate. She worked with Steve Madden recently with virtual reality technology and wrote a book, which comes out in March 2022.

“No. 1 is studying. Learn, educate yourself, research. It’s all there for the taking,” Julia said. “And then No. 2, I would say don’t listen to anyone else but yourself.”

Julia’s older daughter Batsheva, a content creator, spoke on the importance of keeping platforms diversified.

Though the three women are on different tracks, they clearly share a strong bond.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter the differences, it doesn’t matter the opinions, it doesn’t matter the lifestyle,” Julia said. “When you love someone, you love everything about them.”