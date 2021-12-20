Nike Beat Expectations in Q2, Signaling Momentum Amid Supply Chain Pressures

Nike Inc. reported results for the second quarter of 2022 that beat analysts’ expectations, despite ongoing challenges from the supply chain crisis.

The athletic giant on Monday reported revenues of $11.4 billion for Q2, up 1% year over year and flat on a currency-neutral basis. This beat estimates of $11.25 billion in revenues from a Yahoo survey of analysts. Net income was $1.3 billion, up 7% year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $0.83, which also beat analysts’ predictions.

Digital sales for the brand grew 12% in Q2, led by a 40% growth in sales in North America. That region also saw $4.48 billion in revenue overall in Q2. Sales at Nike owned stores were up 4%.

Shares of Nike were up at least 3% in extended trading on Monday.

While revenues only grew slightly year over year, the beat comes amid an ongoing supply chain crisis that has pummeled the footwear and apparel industry. For Nike, this has impacted multiple regions and has included months-long factory closures throughout the summer and beyond. Nike had two months of no unit production in Vietnam when two of its footwear suppliers there stopped manufacturing in July. The halt in production continues to impact inventory and sales in regions like Greater China.