Q2 Earnings: Steve Madden Exceeds Expectations + More

July 28: Steve Madden (SHOO)

Earnings: Net income was $36.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Sales: Revenue increased 178.6% to $397.9 million compared to $142.8 million in 2020.

CEO Comments: “We are excited about the strong and accelerated recovery we are seeing in our business. Our second quarter results significantly exceeded our expectations, with earnings slightly ahead of pre-COVID-19 second quarter 2019,” said CEO and Chairman Edward Rosenfeld.

Outlook: Steve Madden expects revenue to increase 43% to 47% over fiscal year 2020, with diluted EPS between $1.90 and $2.00 and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.00 and $2.10.

Quick notes: Sales have still not reached where they were pre-Covid and are are still down about $52 million from the same quarter two years ago.

July 22: Crocs (CROX)

Earnings: Quarterly net earnings rose to $319 million, or $2.23 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared with $56.6 million, or $1.01 a year ago. Revenues were up 93%, or $640.8 million, compared with $331.6 million in a year ago.

Sales: Revenues were up 93%, or $640.8 million, compared with $331.6 million in a year ago.

CEO Comments: “We continue to see strong consumer demand for the Crocs brand globally. On the back of record second quarter results and continued momentum, we are raising our full year 2021 guidance,” said Andrew Rees, CEO, in a statement.

Outlook: Croc expects full-year revenues to increase 60% to 65%, compared with 2020 revenues of $1.39 billion. In the third quarter, the company expects revenues to rise 60% to 70% compared with third quarter 2020 revenues of $361.7 million.

Quick notes: In recent months, Crocs has focused on sharpening its direct-to-consumer business and slimming down on certain wholesale partnerships. Its DTC sales increased 78.6% year over year as a result.

July 22: Skechers (SKX)

Earnings: Skechers earned $137.4 million, or 88 cents a share in Q2, compared to a loss of $68.1 million, or 44 cents, last year.

Sales: Revenues rose 127.3% to $1.66 billion from $729.5 million in Q2 of 2020.

CEO Comments: “We accomplished these financial results even as we continued to face COVID-19 related challenges including delayed shipments and port constraints as well as temporary store closures in some key markets, including India, Canada, and parts of Europe and South America,” said David Weinberg Skechers COO, in a statement.

Outlook: Skechers expects sales between $6.15 billion and $6.25 billion and diluted EPS between $2.55 and $2.65.

Quick notes: Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser said Skechers’ superior supply chain, comfort-focused products, and strong position in the wholesale market have made it a great option for retailers “who are in dire need of goods” during the current shipping crunch.