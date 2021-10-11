Malone Souliers Launches Digital Made-To-Order Platform and New Campaign

Malone Souliers customers can now get personal.

The company launched a new digital made-to-order platform on Friday that allows customers across the globe to create their own unique Malone Souliers designs to order, in addition to a new campaign, “Make Your Mark.”

Customers can now experiment on Malone Souliers’ website with different colors and materials on styles such as the Maureen, Maisie and Marion. Each shoe component can be personalized, from the uppers, the signature straps, heel height and even custom initials on the shoe’s sole. The tool will offer more than 6,000 possibilities across the styles; for the Maureen style alone, there are more than 2,000 potential combinations.

Malone Souliers shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Hinton Group

Once finalized, designs are sent to a team of craftsmen at the Malone Souliers factories in Italy to be realized with the same level of craftsmanship applied to all Malone Souliers shoes. Made-to-order shoes will be delivered within a lead time of around 6-8 weeks.

“It’s always a joy to see customers in the showroom, working with our made-to-order team to bring their own personality and flair to our signature silhouettes, and we are thrilled to have found a way to bring this experience to women around the world with our new online service,” said the company’s founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone. “A pair of shoes can express so much about a person, which is why we’ve always brought emotion and creative curiosity into our design process. I’m delighted that our customers everywhere now have the opportunity to create their own designs for maximum self-expression.”