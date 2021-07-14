Target Brings Back Its Teacher Discount for the Back-to-School Season

Target’s giving back to teachers this year during its annual Teacher Prep Event this year — including its famed Target Teacher Discount. However, compared to past years, this one is bigger and better than ever.

To start, the national discount doesn’t just last one week, as in previous years — it lasts for six. Starting on July 18, teachers can save 15% on select classroom supplies until Aug. 29. If teachers are Target REDcard cardholders, they can save an additional 5% on supplies as well (this will be applied after the initial 15%).

To receive the onetime, one-per-person discount, teachers can go to the Target Teacher Discount page on the retailer’s website and enter the information for their school in an online form — including their name, email, school and zip code. This will create their Target account, entrance into the Target Circle loyalty program, and ability to receive the coupons over email. They must be sure to complete the form, which verifies their status as educators, before going to stores to use the discount.

Teacher statuses can be verified on both Target’s app and website. When verified online, a Target Circle coupon for 15% off will be added to their accounts when the Teacher Prep Event begins. Teachers can also sign up for the coupon in-person as well, by providing their phone numbers while in-store. Any shoppers that already have a Target.com account or RedCard card are automatically enrolled in the Target Circle. Additionally, all educators are eligible for the discount, including K-12, college, trade, home school, preschool, and day care teachers.

The amount of school materials teachers can save on is wide-ranging, encompassing writing materials like pens, pencils, and crayons, as well as various storage and organization supplies, tissues, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and more.

In the spirit of the new academic year, the Minneapolis-based retailer is also introducing its first discount for college students. From July 20 until the end of August, college students can receive a $5 off coupon towards a purchase of $20 or more upon joining or logging into Target Circle.