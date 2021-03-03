The Collabs: Reef Celebrates the Return of Baseball With New MLB Sandals + More News

March 3, 2021: Reef and the MLB are helping fans prepare for the return of the professional baseball season with a new collection for spring. The Major League Baseball collab comes filled with sandals inspired by a select group of your favorite teams including 2020 World Series champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The men’s collection even taps the brand’s bottle-opening Fanning flip flop for tailgate season. The Reef x MLB collection is available on reef.com and retails from $35 to $70.

More Highlights From February 2021

Feb. 23, 2021: Atoms will release a limited-edition sneaker with “Queer Eye” star and British-Pakastani American fashion designer, Tan France. On sale Feb. 23, the sneaker will retail for $129 and be available to order through March 2 on Atoms.com. France, who can often be spotted in the brand’s signature Model 000, worked with the brand’s design team to incorporate his favorite pattern into the shoe: stripes. Additionally, last month, Atoms co-founder Sidra Qasim was featured in Humans of New York sharing her story of what it was like to grow up as a girl in a conservative household in Pakistan and how she launched a footwear brand with her husband, Waqas Ali.

Feb. 17, 2021: Jimmy Choo has teamed up with Parisian designer Marine Serre to create a collaborative footwear collection. The capsule, which features a sharp black, white, tan and red colorway, offers six key styles, including sock ankle boots, heels, sneakers and more. All styles feature Marine Serre’s leitmotif crescent logo. Of the launch, Sandra Choi, Creative Director Jimmy Choo said: “Marine Serre is an exciting talent — her innovation and experimentation grabbed my attention. Her designs are bold, confident and inherently feminine — which is perfectly attuned to our language at Jimmy Choo.” The collection will be available on Feb. 17 at Jimmy Choo Flagships, JimmyChoo.com and exclusively with My Theresa.

Feb. 11, 2021: New York-based apparel brand Krost has joined forces with Fila to create a new footwear silhouette. Called the Renno sneaker, the shoe combines Fila’s running and performing history with streetwear designs. The shoe is completed with Krost’s signature clean aesthetic. The sneaker features a navy, white and gray colorway and is equipped with recycled leather with a blend of nylon, suede and ripstop mesh. In promotion of the sneaker, Krost founder, Samuel Krost, launched a campaign that highlights activists who are committed to crucial social issues via organizations, including: Food Bank New York, March for Our Lives, Stomp Out Bullying and more. The Krost x Fila Renno is limited to 100 pairs and will be available on KrostNewYork.com on Feb. 12 with a $118 price tag.

Feb. 2, 2021: For spring ’21, Teva and Anna Sui partnered on a limited-edition floral capsule collection. The collaboration features two styles: the Flatform Universal Anna and the Ember Mid Anna. Each look is detailed with Liberty Fabrics print, called “Botanist’s Diary,” which is a colorful pressed botanical print with flowers that are traditionally found in English gardens. The Flatform, retailing for $150, is a take on the classic Teva sandal, but updated with a nearly 3-inch platform and recycled polyester webbing. The Ember Mid, meanwhile, is a sneaker boot detailed with a water repellent upper. It retails for $190. The Teva x Anna Sui collection is available for purchase at Teva.com, Annasui.com, Free People, Bloomingdale’s and American Rag today.