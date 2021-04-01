The Collabs: Birkenstock and Toogood Re-Sculpt the Classic Sandal into a Puffy Form + More 

April 1: Birkenstock and Toogood have teamed up to give the classic sandal a contemporary twist. Together, the brands re-sculpted the shoe with the help of canvas, felt and suede — ultimately creating sandals with new cuts and puffy forms. The collaborative collection includes three styles: the Forager, the Mudlark and the Beachcomber. Each shoe draws inspiration from the idea of “objets trouvés, fragments of the past unearthed for collection and display.” In addition to footwear, the collaboration includes apparel and a sculptural bed. The line is currently available at t-o-o-g-o-o-d.com.

Birkenstock x Toogood The Beachcomber CREDIT: Toogood

Highlights From March 2021

March 30: Biion Footwear and DC Comics have joined forces to create a limited edition Batman and Superman collection. The line will feature performance and leisure shoes featuring the iconic emblems of Batman and Superman. The Batman footwear features black uppers with a golden bat symbol across the toebox while the Superman shoe is equipped with a steel blue body and a red toebox. The Superman shoe is finalized with the red and gold “S” emblem. Both the Batman and Superman shoe feature a rubber sole and are ideal for golfing, boating and everyday life. The shoes are available for adults and kids sizing. A pre-sale launch began on Biion.com on March 26.

March 30: Brazilian footwear brand Melissa has created a limited-edition collection with Parisian vegan shoe label Rombaut, whose celebrity fans include Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus and Charli XCX. The release consists of two styles: Melissa’s classic Possession sandal and a “melted” version of Rombaut’s signature Boccaccio sneaker. “With temperatures rising around the globe, I wanted to bring attention to this by having our signature sneaker style – the Boccaccio – literally melting,” said designer Mats Rombaut. Both shoes are made with Melissa’s proprietary plastic material, which for the first time consists of 50% recycled PVC from factory waste and 30% bio-based renewable carbon content. They also are recyclable through Melissa’s sustainability program. Retail prices for the line range from $98 for the sandals to $169 for the Melting Boccaccio sneakers. The looks will be available starting March 31 on Shopmelissa.com and Melissa flagship stores, as well as Rombaut.com, LN-CC, Ssense and other select stockists.

March 9, 2021: Wolverine has joined forces with fellow Michigan-based brand Dragon’s Milk on a new limited-edition boot that celebrates the New Holland Brewing Co.-owned stout label’s 20th anniversary. The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Dragon’s Milk style — inspired by the hand-brewed, bourbon barrel-aged stout’s dark colors and notes of coffee, chocolate, vanilla and oak — features suede tanned in a waxy mohawk that exposes its natural grain and texture. Each pair of shoes comes with bronze hardware detailing and a removable metal fob in the shape of a dragon. An embossed Dragon’s Milk logo can also be found on the tongue. “This is a fantastic partnership between two Michigan-based heritage brands highlighting our commitment to craftsmanship and the many skilled craftspeople it takes to create a unique, handcrafted product,” Wolverine global brand president Tom Kennedy said in a statement. The boot, priced at $400, is available for preorder ahead of its release date on April 6 on Wolverine.com/DragonsMilk. Wolverine will donate 10% of all sales from the collaboration to the USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.