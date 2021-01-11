The Collabs: Pharrell Williams and Adidas Reveal a Performance Apparel Collection & More News

Jan. 11, 2021: Pharrell Williams has designed another collection for Adidas, however the latest effort does not involve footwear. The athletic powerhouse is set to deliver the Pharrell Williams Primeknit Fine collection, a line of performance apparel that Adidas said celebrates “the anatomy of the human body” with selections for both women and men.

According to Adidas, each item of the collection features its acclaimed Primeknit tech (specifically, premium 18-gauge knit material) and is both breathable and moisture-wicking. Also, the looks feature Human Race graphic details.

For women, Williams and Adidas will offer a bra, a long sleeve base T-shirt, a base tight and a short. The looks will come in chalk white and black colorways. The men’s pieces include a long sleeve base T-shirt and a base tight, which will drop in black.

The Adidas x Pharrell Williams Primeknit Fine collection drops Jan. 15 via Adidas.com/pharrell and at select retailers.

More Highlights From December 2020

Dec. 14, 2020: Ugg and Japanese Streetwear brand Mastermind World have teamed up for their second collaboration. For fall ’20, the collection features design cues from both brands. Styles include The UGG x Mastermind CA805 Boot ($350), which is a hybrid of Ugg’s Classic Boot and its CA805 Sneaker, detailed with signature skull-and-bones logo from Mastermind World, as well as the Ugg x Mastermind CA805 Neumel shoe ($270). The capsule will be available to purchase on Dec. 18 online, at Ugg stores and Kith.