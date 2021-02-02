The Collabs: Teva & Anna Sui Team Up on a Limited-Edition Floral Line & More News

Feb. 2, 2021: For spring ’21, Teva and Anna Sui partnered on a limited-edition floral capsule collection. The collaboration features two styles: the Flatform Universal Anna and the Ember Mid Anna. Each look is detailed with Liberty Fabrics print, called “Botanist’s Diary,” which is a colorful pressed botanical print with flowers that are traditionally found in English gardens. The Flatform, retailing for $150, is a take on the classic Teva sandal, but updated with a nearly 3-inch platform and recycled polyester webbing. The Ember Mid, meanwhile, is a sneaker boot detailed with a water repellent upper. It retails for $190. The Teva x Anna Sui collection is available for purchase at Teva.com, Annasui.com, Free People, Bloomingdale’s and American Rag today.

More Highlights From January 2021

Jan. 25, 2021: Having already created a buzz with his Anta SB-01 and SB-02 shoes, FN 2020 Designer of the Year Salehe Bembury made fans even more eager for his project with the China-based athletic company by revealing accompanying apparel.Available on Jan. 26 via Beaspunge.com is the collaborative “Nature Is Your Friend” hoodie and T-shirt, with retail prices of $140 and $70, respectively. The designer will deliver the hoodies in “Midnight Mango” and “Pitaya” colorways, while the T-shirts will be sold in “Quadruple Black” and “Sunset Peel” hues.

Jan. 24, 2021: Brazilian footwear brand Melissa created two custom looks for the Y/Project fall ’21 virtual runway show. Designed by Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens, the collab shoes included an ornate mule inspired by porcelain figurines from the Rococo period; and a classic slide with Persian rug motifs and paintbrush prints. Both styles will be available starting in May at the Melissa concept stores in New York, London and Sao Paolo, and via Y/Project’s network. The mule will retail for $250 and the slide for $98.