Birkenstock USA Recalls Mogami Kids’ Sandals for Potential Choking Hazards

Birkenstock has recalled a kids’ shoe due to a potential choking hazard.

Birkenstock USA confirmed today it recalled its Mogami kids’ sandals, in sizes 6 to 10.5. The style is worn by children up to the age of 3.

The sandals, which feature the German brand’s signature buckled straps and chunky footbeds, have been recalled in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall centers around the plastic rivets that attach their heel straps, which could potentially detach and become a choking hazard for young children, according to CPSC. The shoes specifically feature black, ultra-blue, icy acid lime and pink colorways.

“As part of our routine quality process, we discovered that a plastic rivet in the product may detach from the sandal, posing a choking hazard for young children,” said a spokesperson for Birkenstock in a statement. “While we have had no reports that any consumers have experienced this issue, and no reports of any injuries, Birkenstock takes its commitment to product quality and safety very seriously. We take pride in our products and it is always our goal to provide consumers excellent quality and service. This product does not meet our high quality standards, so we are removing it from the market out of an abundance of caution.”

Consumers are encouraged to return the Mogami Kids’ sandals to their place of purchase for a full refund as soon as possible. Shoppers can return the shoes to the stores where they were purchased without a receipt.

So far, about 15,000 pairs have been recalled in the United States, as well as 27 pairs sold in Canada. The $50 shoes, sold from last March through May, are being recalled from stores and websites that include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker and Zappos.com.