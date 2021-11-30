Why FN’s Emerging Talent of the Year Titi Adesa Is a Name to Know

When she started conceptualizing her new footwear label, Titi Adesanya had

no idea the kinds of challenges that would be thrown her way. She and her

husband found out they were pregnant as she was preparing samples. The

brand launched when she was eight months along, and Adesanya thought

the biggest hurdle was over. However, six months after the launch, the

COVID-19 pandemic hit full force and shut the world down, including many

formal events where her shoes could get more exposure.