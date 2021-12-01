Paris Hilton Shares a Snapshot of Her Honeymoon as She Accepts the Icon Award at 2021 FN Achievement Awards

Paris Hilton is an indisputable style icon. As such, she’s the recipient of the Icon Award at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards, alongside her sister Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton.

Hilton remotely accepted her award from a private estate on Moskito Island, while on her honeymoon in the British Virgin Islands.

“Good evening, New York! I’m sorry I can’t be there tonight, but as you can see, I am here in paradise on my honeymoon. I just got married,” Hilton began. “But I want to wish everyone a wonderful evening, and thank you so much Footwear News for this incredible honor.”

Paris and Nicky Hilton star in Footwear News’ August 2021 issue. CREDIT: CAMRAFACE

The heiress completed her speech with a heartfelt wish for her family before hitting the beach.

“Mom and Nicky, I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you after the honeymoon,” said Hilton. “Bye! Off to the beach!”

In her signature bold fashion, Hilton accepted the award from the beach in a neon pink zip-up wetsuit. For added glamour, she paired the surf-ready piece with a tulle maxi skirt, sparkling headband and cat-eye sunglasses. Her look was comfortably complete with leopard-print slippers for a wild finish. Can you say, “That’s hot?”

