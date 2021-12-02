Marina Larroudé Opens Up About Adversity She’s Faced Being a Woman in Business at 2021 FNAAs

Just one year ago, Marina Larroudé launched her namesake brand, and despite pandemic challenges, it was a success. With that, Larroudé was awarded FN’s Launch of the Year honor at the 35th FN Achievement Awards on Tuesday in New York.

From editorial to retail, the former Barneys VP fashion director and head of Schutz, has taken all of her knowledge from the industry to launch her own lifestyle brand and management platform, with the help of her husband and CEO Ricardo Larroudé.

Although, entering the fashion industry wasn’t that simple. Larroudé spoke on stage about coming to America at 18 from Brazil. She also described the challenges she faced being a woman in business.

“My own backstory is being a woman, being ignored, marginalized, discriminated against and harassed,” she said. “People assumed I didn’t know the business and would not succeed. I have been asked to serve food for men simply because I was the woman in the room. I’ve been asked to perform household tasks, and have been invited to unnecessary meetings at odd hours and inappropriate places. All of that is sad and disturbing.”

She continued, “People should be respected for their work and ideas and not subjected to personal abuses. That’s what’s in part of what drove me to launch Larroudé. I knew I could do better. Fashion is about bringing people together, which will allow anyone to be who they want to be. That is at the heart of what we created.”

