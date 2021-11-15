Law Roach Is FN’s Style Influencer of the Year

Law Roach, stylist and image architect, has had a year chock-full of major milestones, and to commemorate his accomplishments, FN is crowning Roach as the Style Influencer of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards.

Roach has been responsible for styling Zendaya for years, and in 2021 her looks have been turned up a notch. Who can forget the custom Balmain leather look she wore to the Venice Film Festival, for instance? Roach also accompanied the star at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards where she took home the Fashion Icon award, wearing a custom Vera Wang ensemble that featured a red bandeau top and a peplum-style skirt that hid her red heels.

Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool and The Grill on Nov. 10 in New York. CREDIT: Invision

Zendaya on the red carpet for the film “Dune” at the Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Other clients include Halsey, Priyanka Chopra and Lewis Hamilton — the latter of which hand-picked Roach to join his table at the 2021 Met Gala, which he bought in order to host up-and-coming Black designers. (The guests also included Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson and Jason Rembert.)

Not only did Roach attend the Met Gala and styled himself, but he was a notable force on the red carpet, dressing nine other clients, among them Hamilton, Kehlani, Alton Mason, Natalia Bryant, Hunter Schafer, Addison Rae, Miles Watson, Kirsten Corley Bennett and Chance the Rapper.

In addition, the stylist has proved time and time again that he can deliver on the biggest stage like during the height of the 2021 awards season when he dressed “Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy at the Golden Globes. She wowed in an unforgettable green, custom Dior Haute Couture gown.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Reporter named Roach the stylist of the year, which was one of many covers he personally landed. Since then, he has been featured on the covers of Coveteur and Out Magazine.

Not only is Roach influencing style on the red carpet but he’s also on your TV screens. For the last year and a half, he has starred on the HBO Max series “Legendary,” where he can be seen judging the contestants’ outfits and fashion.

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards (often called the “Shoe Oscars”) have recognized the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. Last year, Cardi B took home the award for Style Influencer. Other past winners also include J Balvin, Christie Brinkley, Hailey Baldwin, Alexa Chung and Chiara Ferragni.

After going virtual in 2020, the FNAAs will return with an in-person celebration on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

Additional honorees include Ronnie Fieg as Person of the Year, Allyson Felix for Launch of the Year and Authentic Brands Group as Company of the Year. Additionally, Kathy, Paris and Nicky Hilton will take home The Icon Award.