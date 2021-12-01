Law Roach Gives Emotional Speech at 2021 FN Achievement Awards

Law Roach, celebrity stylist and image architect, has had a year chock-full of major milestones, and to commemorate his accomplishments, FN crowned Roach as the Style Influencer of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards on Tuesday night in New York.

There, Kathy Hilton presented Roach with the trophy.

“As the ultimate image architect, Law’s impact on fashion is undeniable. He’s been instrumental in defining countless red carpet looks,” Hilton said onstage. “Now, Law stepping out from behind the scenes to become a fashion force in his own right. He is fearless, thoughtful and on his way to becoming a bright, bright star. Fashion is family, and we’re all here for you during this terrible, difficult time.”

Over the weekend, Roach confirmed that his 3-year-old nephew Lamar Roach Jr. died last Tuesday after a fall from the 17th floor of a residential building in Chicago.

“I feel really seen,” Roach said while accepting his award. “I also want to thank the entire fashion industry for wrapping your arms around me and loving me through this tragedy.”

“I just really want us to love each other, to keep loving each other, to keep being for each other. And no matter what color you are, where you come from and you know how successful you are. At the end of the day, we are all we have.”

