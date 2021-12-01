Jerry Lorenzo Dedicates Designer of the Year Award to Virgil Abloh at 2021 FN Achievement Awards

Jerry Lorenzo’s work with his groundbreaking brand Fear of God has earned him the Designer of the Year Award at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards. Lorenzo accepted the trophy remotely ahead of the evening’s ceremony.

“When I got the call from Michael [Atmore], he said, ‘Hey, you’re the Designer of the Year,'” Lorenzo began. “The first thing I said was, ‘What for?'”

The fashion designer continued, sharing how his neutral-focused brand highlights the details and intricacies of clothing.

“We feel that what we’re putting in the marketplace isn’t that loud and isn’t that shiny,” said Lorenzo, “So, for the love that goes into the predict to be recognized, we’re extremely humbled.”

Jerry Lorenzo. CREDIT: Hannah Faith Lord

In his closing remarks, Lorenzo thanked both his team, design development teams in Los Angeles and Italy. He also took the opportunity to dedicate his award to the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer on Sunday.

“I want to dedicate this to my buddy Virgil, that’s passed away. I love you, man. Thank you for opening up the mental barriers of my mind about what was possible for my life, man,” said Lorenzo. “Thank you for living the life that…the life example, in and of itself, has opened up doors for so many that look like you and I. I appreciate you, I love you, I honor you. Rest In Peace, my man. Take care, everybody.”

