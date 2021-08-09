Get ready to cast your ballots.

The Accessories Council has announced the finalists for its third annual Design Excellence Awards, which recognizes outstanding individual products, and anyone can participate in the voting to pick the winners.

The finalists are divided up by the major product markets, including handbags, footwear, eyewear, jewelry and personal accessories, segmented by price levels or usage. And there are three special categories for Tech & Innovation, Social Impact and Sustainability.

Within the footwear category, here are the finalists in the “Under $250” group:

Hunter by Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Presented by Caleres, $120

Eco Tall Boot by Franco Sarto, Presented by Caleres, $239

Sleeker by Modernist, $65

Pashion Footwear, $190

Lug Loafer by Sarto, Presented by Caleres, $130

And here are the footwear finalists in the “Over $250” group:

White Boot + Oakley Strap by Alterre, $510

Chase High-Top Sneaker with Crystal Sole by Lori Silverman Shoes, $595

Marilyn Mule PVC by Mia Becar, $650

Galina by Veronica Beard, Presented by Caleres, $395

Femi by Vince, Presented by Caleres, $595

In order to qualify for the awards, the products must be available for purchase in the U.S. via retail stores, e-commerce, TV retail or direct marketing between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. The finalists were selected by the Accessories Council based on criteria that includes excellence in design, a unique appearance and/or function, the product’s ability to address consumer needs, innovative materials or technology, market positioning and competitive performance, social images, emotional appeal and sustainability.

Voting this year is taking place on the Joor digital platform, and anyone can vote one time by visiting the site here.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 12 p.m. EST via Zoom. At that time the Council will also reveal the winner of its Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes an iconic product that has stood the test of time, and the Blackglama Exclusively by Saga Furs Award and the NPD Award.