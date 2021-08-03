Under Armour Will Require Vaccinations for Employees to Return To Campus in 2022

The new Austin HQ of UA's Connected Fitness is home to more than 100 engineers, data scientists, designers and product innovators in digital health, fitness and sports.

On the heels of its better-than-expected earnings for Q1, Under Armour has laid out a plan to bring employees back to the office.

The Baltimore Md.-based company has pushed off its return-to-office plan until early 2022, marking a delay from its anticipated return date of September 13, 2021. Those who wish to return to the office sooner may do so on a voluntary basis starting September 13, 2021, as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Under Armour will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by December 31, 2021 when the offices reopen in January of 2022 in order to return to campus and engage in company-sponsored travel. Retail and distribution workers are not required to be vaccinated but those who are unvaccinated must wear masks while at work.

“The health, safety and well-being of our teammates as well as their families are our top priority,” said Tchernavia Rocker, Under Armour’s chief people and administrative officer. “We want to provide teammates with a safe work environment and at this time, we believe that being vaccinated is the way to keep our team healthy and safe.”

Across all industries, the spread of the Delta variant has placed certain return to office plans in flux. With the variant accounting for 83% of new Covid cases, some offices have already delayed their returns.