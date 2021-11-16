Nike Postpones the Release of Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 Collaboration Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Nike announces via the SNKRS App that it will postpone the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack release.

Nike has delayed the release of the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Max 1 collaboration.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike shared via the SNKRS app yesterday.

The death toll has climbed to 10 in the days following the Nov. 5 tragedy, according to news reports. In the immediate aftermath, eight people were confirmed dead during a news conference with members of the Houston Fire Department, the Houston Police Department and others. (The concert was part of the rapper’s two-day Astroworld Festival in Houston.)

During the news conference this month, Houston fire chief Samuel Peña said there were roughly 50,000 people in attendance. Peña also said “the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage” at around 9/9:15 p.m. CT, which caused panic, resulting in injuries and people losing consciousness, creating additional panic.

Scott took to social media on Nov. 6 following the event to address the public. “I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Nike was set to release two Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 styles — the “Baroque Brown” and the monochromatic “Saturn Gold” looks — on Dec. 16 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET, as well as at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoes were going to come with a $160 price tag.

The lateral side of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 “Baroque Brown.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike