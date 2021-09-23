How Timberland Paired Sustainability and Comfort to Create Its GreenStride Boot Collection

Timberland revealed its GreenStride boot collection at the Old Bowery Station in New York City.

Timberland’s upcoming eco-friendly GreenStride boot range is sure to turn heads, however some may find the storytelling efforts to support the launch equally compelling.

In partnership with agencies Industry and Icnclst, Timberland launched its GreenStride campaign today, a digital-first effort created to celebrate its heritage of innovation and bootmaking. To accomplish this, the brand created photography, sculptures, video and digital animations that are aimed to bring the product benefits to life.

A sculpture highlighting the material innovation of the Timberland GreenStride Solar Ridge Waterproof Hikers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

The broader theme of the effort, Timberland said, reinforces how you are “Ready for Anything” in its GreenStride boots.

What’s more, Timberland tapped a group of changemakers it has identified for their ability to “step outside and work every day toward a greener and more equitable future.” The group of five noteworthy people in the campaign includes Chinese-American multimedia journalist Sophia Li; Jon Gray, co-founder of the creative culinary collective Ghetto Gastro; London-based birdwatching collective Flock Together; Los Angeles-based creative Rickey Y Kim; and artist and designer Olivia Rose.

“I often say you recognize a company by its roots, and we are a brand that truly has an attitude of inspiring people, and ourselves, to pull up our sleeves and work harder,” Drieke Leenknegt, Timberland global VP of marketing, told FN. “The campaign is an expression of our DNA. It’s about innovation, it’s about our vision and it’s about inviting these amazing game-changers who are in their community who are positive and pushing themselves every day to make it better, which is very connected to our mission.”

Forever focused on sustainability, Timberland equipped the boots with its GreenStride lightweight and comfort-focused soles that are made from a 75% combination of renewable sugar cane and responsibly sourced rubber. Additionally, the brand made all of the looks waterproof. What’s more, Timberland employed its TimberDry waterproofing for each look, which is made of 50% recycled plastic, and used its Better Leather that comes from a tannery rated silver by the Leather Working Group for environmental practices.

Timberland revealed its GreenStride Solar Ridge Waterproof Hikers at a September event in New York City. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

The range, which it unveiled at an event in New York City last night, features a trio of looks for men and two for women. The men’s looks include the GreenStride Solar Ridge Waterproof Hikers ($170), the GreenStride TBL Originals Ultra Waterproof Boots ($170) and the GreenStride Edge 6-Inch Waterproof Boots ($150). For women, Timberland will deliver the GreenStride Ray City 6-Inch Waterproof Boots ($170) and the GreenStride Edge 6-Inch Waterproof Boots ($150).

Several of the Timberland GreenStride boots are available now via Timberland® specialty stores, wholesale accounts and Timberland.com. However, the GreenStride Solar Ridge, as well as other styles, will arrive in October.