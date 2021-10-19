Reebok Debuts Thought-Provoking ‘Radicalm’ Film That Showcases Its Fall ’21 Women’s Collection

After delivering its acclaimed “CrateMaster” short film and longer “Reconnect” campaign, Reebok is back with another video that further highlights its evolving brand narrative.

The latest film, titled “Radicalm,” is a 60-second spot directed by Reebok senior director of marketing, creative and design Jide Osifeso. Reebok stated the theme of the film is to explore “the intersection of radical optimism and radical acceptance.”

“I’ve been noticing a lot of anthemic and performative pieces from brands that aim to address big, serious topics. There is a place for that, of course. But here, we wanted the opportunity to relate to people on a more personal level by acknowledging that our own internal thoughts are all valid, as weighty or trivial as they may be. And in doing so, we hope the film’s acknowledgement of wonder and concern without claiming to have all of the solutions leads to a sense of calm and optimism,” Osifeso said of the film’s narrative in a statement.

In the film, an inner monologue is revealed through a voiceover that the brand explained “spotlights the back-and-forth struggle between profound and superficial thought.” Reebok further explained the narrative in a statement, revealing how “one can think as seriously about how their shoes look, as where they stand in the world within the same minute,” which aims to influence the watcher to wonder about his or her own thought process “in navigating simple and superficial.”

The video also showcases selections from Reebok’s fall ’21 women’s collection, which the brand explained is inspired by the same premise.

Musician Joyce Wrice and entrepreneur Candice Craig were tapped to appear in the “Radicalm” video, who are both wearing selections from the range.

Joyce Wrice wearing Reebok fall ’21 women’s looks, including the Club C Double Geo shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“As a creative, to create with someone you look up to, and with a brand you have literally worn and respected your whole life, is truly a magical combo,” Craig said in a statement. “Working with Reebok and Jide as creative director on this film was nothing short of an inspiring experience. I could relate to this campaign because it unveiled my everyday thoughts. We all go through life wondering, always being curious and I’m proud we got to share that curiosity is normal and it keeps us going.”

Reebok’s fall ’21 collection, available via Reebok.com, features selections executed a muted neutral palette that’s paired with bold neon hues, which the brand said signifies “the equilibrium between radical and calm.” From a footwear perspective, the range includes new-look iterations of the lifestyle and fitness shoes including the Nano X1 training shoe, the Club C Double Geo, the Zig Kinetica 2 and other silhouettes.