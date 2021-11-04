Puma Opens the Doors to Its New North America Headquarters

Puma has opened the doors to its new North America headquarters.

The German athletic giant’s new home stateside is at Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass., consuming 150,000 square feet of office space at 455 Grand Union Blvd. With the move, Puma said it is bringing together its 450 employees from its two former Massachusetts offices in Boston and Westford.

The highlight of the facility, which was designed by architecture firm Gensler and constructed by Timberline Construction, is its 19,000-square-foot roof deck with a dining area and art installations. It also features a fitness center, a room for children visiting the office, bike storage and a 2,300-square-foot balcony. Puma also said the office is close to Assembly Row’s dining, shopping and health and wellness scene.

The fitness center in Puma’s North America headquarters in Somerville, Mass. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“To support Puma’s continued growth, fueled in large part by the North American market, we focused on creating a space that reflects our ‘Forever Faster’ mentality. We put creativity and innovation at the forefront, bringing together our entire North American team to collaborate and propel our brand forward,” Puma North America president Bob Philion said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to celebrate this exciting next chapter of Puma’s history as one collective team and look forward to continued success for the company here in Somerville and around the globe.”

Although the new office is open, with COVID-19 still present, Puma said the health of its employees is its main priority, and will continue to follow all CDC, state and local guidelines as they return to the office.

The opening of the new office comes as Puma has experienced what it has described as strong growth, including sales growth of 31.2% currency adjusted in the Americas in Q3.

An interior shot of Puma’s new HQ in Somerville, Mass. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“Operating in a product-driven industry, it’s crucial we bring together the best possible team of creative thinkers in a space that fosters diversity of thought and innovation. Puma’s new North American headquarters does just that,” Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said in a statement.

“Being more deeply ingrained in such an important footwear design ecosystem provides a competitive advantage, bringing out the best in our current team, while allowing us to recruit new talent to support our continued growth.”

A look inside Puma’s new North America headquarters. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma