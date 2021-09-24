Oboz and Black Folks Camp Too Reveal Collaboration Benefitting the Organization’s Digital Education Initiative

At the beginning of the year, Oboz announced it had entered a partnership with Black Folks Camp Too. By teaming up, Oboz said it aimed to support BFCT’s mission to introduce more Black people to the joys of the outdoors.

Today, the outdoor footwear brand revealed a collaboration with the organization, and said a portion of the proceeds will benefit its Digital Education Initiative.

This collaboration, however, isn’t on one of Oboz’s popular hiking boots. Instead, Oboz and BFCT created a new-look iteration of the O-Fit Plus aftermarket insole, which includes several nods to the organization. Most notably, it features the BFCT Unity Blaze logo in each heel cup, as well as the words, “Put a little soul in your step” in the left forefoot.

In terms of functionality, Oboz said this insole was created to fit all types of footwear and is anatomically designed. Also, it was made with stability and support in mind, complete with a medium arch and a deep cushioning heel cup. From an innovation perspective, the insole features two Poron Comfort pods in the heel and forefoot, which were added for better shock absorption and rebound.

BFCT will receive a portion of the proceeds to help with its Digital Education Initiative, which includes educational content created to help more people get in to the outdoors. Oboz said its outreach and training team will provide input on the importance of footwear and foot health while on the trail.

The Oboz x Black Folks Camp Too O-Fit Plus insole arrives Oct. 1 via Obozfootwear.com, at the brand’s retail partners throughout the country and at Public Lands. The insoles will retail for $30.

The collaborative Black Folks Camp Too x Oboz O-Fit Insole Plus. CREDIT: Courtesy of Oboz

“The work that Black Folks Camp Too has been doing is so important for the outdoor community to help welcome in new hikers and campers of all backgrounds,” Oboz director of brand and consumer experience Rich Hohne said in a statement. “We hope that through this collaboration we can elevate the awareness of this great organization and encourage more people to get outdoors.”

With the partnership, which was announced in February, Oboz said it is advising BFCT on the footwear segments of its Digital Education Initiative, and BFCT is advising Oboz with its justice, equity, diversity and inclusion efforts.

Late last month, during FN’s visit at Oboz’s new 8,300-square-foot headquarters in Bozeman, Mont., president Amy Beck revealed the trends that emerged during COVID-19 that will remain.

“I hope people who have found respite outdoors around mental and physical health continue to do so. We’re busy, busy, busy — everybody is always moving about, we’re always overbooked, but I’m hoping we can keep more people outdoors,” Beck told FN. “Travel is going to change completely. We never thought twice about getting on a plane to do something, but now we know we can do things without that, so when we do show up, we need to make sure we’re showing up in an intentional way. If we travel in the market, we want to: connect with our consumers, connect with our retail partners and get something personally from it. And then digital. We now know we all can do things digitally. Do we like it? No, but can we be more efficient and show up in more places and build a different type of connection? Yes.”