Nike Debuts ‘The Toughest Athletes’ Film Celebrating the Strength of Women Athletes During Pregnancy and Early Motherhood

Nike delivered a short film this morning, showcasing the strength of women during pregnancy and early motherhood.

According to the brand, the minute-long video — dubbed “The Toughest Athletes” — was created to document the correlation of sport by highlighting 20 mothers in the “various stages of their pregnancy and postpartum journeys” and to show “how motherhood is an ultramarathon.”

“Can you be an athlete? You, pregnant. You, a mother. That depends. What is an athlete? Someone who moves? Sounds like you. Someone who gets it done, no matter what. You do that,” the narrator said to start the video.

The clip concluded: “So, can you be athlete? If you aren’t, no one is.”

It was shot in the time since COVID-19 disrupted the world, and was put together using selections from more than 22 hours of recorded footage. The clips used, according to Nike, were captured by the mothers from all over the world featured as well as their friends and families, and the shoots were directed via Zoom to keep everyone healthy and safe. Some of the pro athletes featured in the film include tennis icon Serena Williams, soccer star Alex Morgan, retired track and field athlete Perri Edwards, sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and several others, as well as everyday athletes.

Nike said it delivered the film now to coincide with its first dedicated maternity collection, Nike (M), which is available now in North America, Europe and Africa via Nike.com. (The brand confirmed it will release in select Asia Pacific and Latin American markets in late 2021.)