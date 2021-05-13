Nike Reveals Details Into When Employees Will Return to HQ

As companies are mapping out how, and when, they will bring employees back into the office amid the pandemic recovery, Nike offered a glimpse into its plan.

“Nike’s business and culture thrive when we collaborate, create and learn together. We plan for office-based employees to return to the workplace under a new, flexible model, balancing individual needs with the needs of the business,” the company wrote in a statement emailed to FN. “The timelines and details will vary by country and location. For our world headquarters in Beaverton, we anticipate our teammates to be able to return to campus in September. This flexible model is new to us, and we will continue to seek input from teammates and make adjustments — as needed — over time.”

Nike confirmed details of this planned return with FN, which was first reported by Yahoo Finance. The company said its plan is location-specific and includes a “3-2 flexible work model.” With this model, Nike said employees may work remotely up to two days a week. Nike said it expects employees to work from the office three days a week, however those plans are dependent upon local and public health guidelines for social distancing, the wearing of masks, sanitizing and occupancy limits.

Although most companies are still developing their return-to-work plans, some have revealed insights. For instance, outdoor retail giant REI Co-op announced in late February that it has identified the first of its future satellite offices, which is located in Issaquah, Wash. — the first of several satellites planned for the Puget Sound area — and will test a model that allows for working from home up to five days a week.

“We’re building the future around the work that needs to get done, and creating flexible, agile and inclusive ways to deliver innovation for our customers — and we no longer believe we need a traditional office model to do so,” REI EVP of technology and operations Chris Putur said in a statement.

In a bold move, REI sold its newly-constructed Washington headquarters, which it never moved into, in September 2020 to Facebook for $390 million.