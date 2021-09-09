Nigel Sylvester Is the First BMX Athlete to Sign With Jordan Brand

Nigel Sylvester is now a Jordan Brand athlete.

Today, both Sylvester and Jordan Brand announced the news on their respective social media platforms. On his Instagram account, Sylvester revealed he is “officially the first-ever BMX Athlete to sign with Jordan Brand.”

The Queens, NY, native has been a member of the Nike family since 2005, and collaborated on an Air Jordan 1 High in 2018, giving the shoe a distressed look that served as a nod to his BMX roots. (The shoe is available on the resale market today, with prices on StockX starting at $557 and $534 on GOAT at time of publication.)

Famed BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, the newest member of the Jordan Brand roster. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

“I’ve been signed to Nike for years, and Nike is home to me. That being said, it’s an incredible feeling to be signed as an official athlete of the Jordan Brand family,” Sylvester said in an interview published by Jordan Brand today. “[Michael Jordan] blazed a trail by constantly striving for greatness and breaking down barriers for athletes from every walk of life. His legacy is one that I’ve looked towards for inspiration throughout my career. It’s surreal to get his co-sign and welcome into such an elite team and family of world-class athletes.”

In the interview, Sylvester — who also is the creator of the popular “Go” film series and brand — appeared to confirm that more collaborations could be in the works.

“Those distressed AJ1s are a testament to my BMX career and what I contribute and plan to continue bringing to the culture,” Sylvester said in the Jordan Brand interview. “I’m incredibly proud of that shoe; salute to Frank Cooke and the Jordan Brand family for bringing the idea to life. I look forward to the future collaborations that this new partnership will bring.”