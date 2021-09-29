Stone Island Reveals Its Debut Running Shoe Collaboration With New Balance

The first shoe collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance has surfaced.

Stone Island has revealed its take on the New Balance RC Elite SI_1 NB_1, a stylish reimagining of the performance racing and training shoe.

The running style is loaded with tech, highlighted by its updated lightweight FuelCell midsole that is paired with a carbon fiber plate, which was created to offer high energy return with a propulsive transition — ideal for speed no matter the distance. Also, it features breathable 3D knit uppers with a thin and breathable race-ready vamp, designed to offer lightweight midfoot structure.

Other functional elements of the shoe include a midsole cutout for weight reduction and to reveal the plate, as well as a perforated outsole for reduced weight and increased traction.

Related New Balance Is Empowering Female Runners With a Collective of Athletes and Change-Makers Aime Leon Dore Is Restocking Its Sold-Out New Balance 550 Collabs Katie Holmes Makes a Case for Dressed-Down Style in a Graphic Tee, Baggy Sweats & Buzzy Sneakers

The Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stone Island

To highlight the collaboration, there are 3D-printed medial and lateral logos, with New Balance graphics on the right foot and the Stone Island compass logo on the left. Also, the wordmarks New Balance Tokyo Design Studio and Stone Island Product Research are added to the tongues.

The Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite SI_1 NB_1 arrives Oct. 7 at Stone Island in select flagship Stores through its Click From Store service. It will then drop Oct. 12 via Stoneisland.com, and Oct. 13 on the Stone Island WeChat Store for consumers in Mainland China. Pricing info has not yet been released.z

New Balance confirmed in March that it had entered into a long-term relationship with Stone Island, and that collaborative product releases would arrive this year.

“Our collaboration with Stone Island is not only rooted in performance innovation, but elevating our mutual values of premium craftsmanship and superior product quality,”” New Balance chief marketing officer Chris Davis said at the time in a statement. “Both New Balance and Stone Island are independently minded brands with strong aptitudes for calculated risk taking. We both pride ourselves on having our fingers on the pulse of culture, elevating our rich heritage and creating authentic brand experiences for our global consumers. We look forward to pushing the boundaries and experimenting with design.”

A closeup of the upper of the Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stone Island

Another look at the Stone Island x New Balance RC Elite collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stone Island