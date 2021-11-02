Mitchell & Ness Is Relaunching a 100-Plus Year Old Footwear Company

The first looks from the Mitchell & Ness relaunch of Hood Rubber Company arrive this month.

Mitchell & Ness is making inroads into footwear by bringing back a heritage sneaker brand.

The company known for its throwback sports jerseys announced today that it will soon relaunch the Hood Rubber Company. The brand, which was founded by Frederic and Arthur Hood in 1896, mass produced rubber soled footwear for decades, and is known as one of the first brands to make footwear specifically for basketball with canvas upper high-top shoes that date back to 1914.

Heritage athletic looks from Hood Rubber Company as part of the relaunch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mitchell & Ness

“Mitchell & Ness is thrilled to give Hood Rubber Company a second life, introducing the legacy of their incredible sneakers to a new generation,” Mitchell & Ness CEO Kevin Wulff said in a statement. “With such a rich and important history, Hood is a brand whose story needs to be at the center of the sneaker conversation, and we’re excited to be giving these classics a fresh spin for today’s sneakerheads.”

For the relaunch, Hood Rubber Company — which Mitchell & Ness referred to as “the grandfather of vulcanized footwear” in a statement — will deliver seven looks to the market. Four of the styles are from its archive: the 1955 Conference High Cut, the 1960’s Hood C.V. Oxford, the 1967 Rocket High Cut and the 1967 Rocket Oxford. The remaining three shoes are the Conference 55 HC, the Rocket 67 HC and the Rocket 67 LC.

Colorways for the archive looks include vintage black, vintage natural and vintage navy. The others will hit the market in black, white, natural and insignia blue.

Prices of the Hood Rubber Company sneakers will range from $70-$85, and will be available via Mitchellandness.com. They will make their debut on Nov. 11.