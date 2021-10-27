Take a Look at Lululemon’s Uniforms For the Olympic Athletes of Canada

Lululemon has unveiled its official apparel line for Team Canada in the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The line includes apparel and accessories for the team to wear at the Opening Ceremony, Closing Ceremony, on the podium, in media interviews, and around the Olympic village.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will run from February 4 to 20. The Paralympic Winter Games will run from March 4 to 13.

Items in the collection include a jacket that can be worn as a backpack as well as a parka that can turn into into a vest. Most of the collection features the signature red and white associated with Team Canada. All merchandise is only available for purchase in Canada.