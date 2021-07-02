ISlide Signs College Basketball Player Kellan Grady After the NCAA’s Name, Image & Likeness Policy Kicks In

Now that college athletes are finally able to profit off of their name, image and likeness, a University of Kentucky basketball player has signed an off-court footwear deal.

Kellan Grady, a former Davidson College guard who transferred to Kentucky in March, is now backed by ISlide, both the company and the athlete revealed on social media late Thursday. On its Instagram post, ISlide stated Grady’s deal made him the first NCAA player to sign with a footwear brand.

“Excited to announce my off-court footwear deal with the family over @islideusa. Hit the link in my bio to check out my curated collection of ISlides,” Grady wrote in an Instagram post, adding promo code KG31 for a 10% discount.

ISlide did not respond to FN’s email request for comment on the deal by time of publication.

During his four years at Davidson, Grady averaged 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. On the court, Grady will now wear Nike, the brand that backs Kentucky, after playing in Under Armour while at Davidson.

Late Wednesday, the NCAA announced that an interim policy was adopted by all three divisions suspending name, image and likeness rules. This will impact both incoming and current student-athletes across all sports. The interim policy, which will allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, kicked in Thursday.

Once the NCAA policy kicked in, the deals started making headlines early Thursday morning. For example, volleyball apparel company Ren Athletics was one of the first to announce an athlete endorsement, revealing it has entered a partnership with University of Nebraska athlete Lexi Sun. The volleyball star was tapped to design her own crewneck sweatshirt, dubbed “The Sunny Crew,” which will be the first selection from the Lexi Sun x Ren Athletics line.