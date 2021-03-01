Nobull Is Now the Title Sponsor of the CrossFit Games

There’s a new a new title sponsor, as well as a footwear and apparel sponsor, for the CrossFit Games: Nobull.

“Nobull, like CrossFit, stands for hard work, with no excuses or shortcuts. Nobull, like CrossFit, has a philosophy that is simple, elegant and astonishingly effective at its core. When two companies aligned behind the same core principles come together, it doesn’t feel like a deal. It feels like a union,” Eric Roza, CEO and owner of CrossFit, wrote in a statement today.

The partnership between CrossFit and Nobull will start with the 2021 Nobull CrossFit Games, and it will extend for at least three years. Additionally, CrossFit said Nobull has agreed to fund the largest CrossFit Games prize purse in history.

“Since the beginning, this community has opened its doors to us, inspired us and believed in us. We’ve experienced the highs and lows together, and we approach this next chapter with incredible energy and excitement. The best is yet to come and we cannot wait to welcome you to the Nobull CrossFit Games,” Nobull wrote in a statement.

The 2021 Nobull CrossFit Games are scheduled to take place from July 27 to Aug. 1 at the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Although the Games are months away, Nobull has CrossFit apparel selections available now on its website, Nobullproject.com.

The new Nobull CrossFit T-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nobull

Nobull, founded by former Reebok execs Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, has been speaking with CrossFitters without saying CrossFit since 2015. In the six years since, the brand has added several noteworthy CrossFitters to its athlete roster including four-time champion Tia-Clair Toomey and two-time champion Katrín Davíðsdóttir.

CrossFit was the subject of several headlines in 2020.

In June, CrossFit announced that Roza would become the new CrossFit CEO weeks after the resignation of then-CEO Greg Glassman, who stepped down after making an insensitive comment on Twitter regarding George Floyd. A result of Glassman’s comment was the departure of Reebok, with the brand stating it would end its partnership with the organization. “Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in a statement emailed to FN.