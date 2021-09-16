Adidas Reveals a New Footwear and Apparel Collection on ‘Candace Parker Day’ in Chicago

The city of Chicago has proclaimed Sept. 16 as “Candace Parker Day,” and to celebrate, Adidas launched a collection for the hoops legend through Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Candace Parker Collection includes performance apparel and footwear, including custom Exhibit Ace Low sneakers in a trio of colorways. Each look, Adidas said, represents key chapters in Parker’s life, and includes tributes to her late college coach and her daughter. The stylish court-ready look is built with ventilated uppers and responsive Lightstrike midsoles, and personalized for Parker with her “Ace” logo.

Adidas Exhibit Ace Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

As for the apparel, Adidas will deliver hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops, shorts and socks, and will incorporate sustainable and recycled materials.

Related Hispanic Heritage Month: How Guillermo Andrade Is Using 424 to Change 'Toxic' Narratives About His Community eBay Is Making Friends and Family Grails Available to Users -- Here's How You Can Get a Pair Banned Adidas Running Shoes Disqualify Vienna Marathon Winner

“This collection represents so many important moments in my career and our hope is that it will reach and inspire the next generation of passionate athletes. It is amazing to see the progress female athletes have made over the last 20 years and this moment is an important step in the expansion of women’s basketball,” Parker said in a statement.

Adidas’ Candace Parker Collection arrives Sept. 23 both in Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and online via Adidas.com/us/candace_parker and Dickssportinggoods.com. The range features both footwear and apparel in inclusive sizing, and prices will range from $16-$180.

Another Adidas Exhibit Ace Low colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“We join the entire city of Chicago in congratulating her on all of her achievements. We are proud to be the exclusive retail partner for the Candace Parker Collection and to have product specifically designed for female athletes,” Dick’s Sporting Goods SVP of merchandising Carrie Guffey said in a statement. “We know that it will not only help female athletes perform their best, but also will inspire young athletes to pick up — and stay with — the game.”

What’s more, Adidas also revealed a global campaign film series dubbed “Impossible Is Nothing,” which pays homage to Parker’s legacy. The series features appearances from famed athletes Patrick Mahomes, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Derrick Rose, as well as members of her family, to celebrate her journey to become a women’s basketball legend.