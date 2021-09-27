Canada Goose Will Soon Make Its Debut in Footwear

Canada Goose will soon have a presence in footwear.

“Category expansion has been a key focus for our business throughout the past decade. The strongest brands grow outside their category, but only after they’ve commanded it,” Canada Goose president and CEO Dani Reiss told FN. “We are synonymous with winter and known for our cold-weather parkas, but we’ve also prioritized the expansion of our product offering with the introduction of lightweight down, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, and now, footwear.”

He continued, “As we continue to expand into new markets, and therefore more diverse climates, our consumers have trusted us to take our expertise deeper and beyond our renowned parkas. We have a proven track record in expansion, which is why we’re ready to bring Canada Goose footwear to market.”

This entry has been years in the making. Reiss said its goal of delivering “premium head-to-toe protection” has been in the works for three years, beginning with its acquisition of Baffin in 2018, which allowed the company to gain expertise in the category. From there, Canada Goose added industry experts to its roster, including Woody Blackford, its EVP of product, and GM of footwear and accessories Adam Meek.

The brand will enter footwear with two styles: the Snow Mantra Boot and the Journey Boot.

“Our footwear collection complements and completes the Canada Goose lifestyle,” Reiss said. “It’s made for the person that wants functional style: a boot they can wear everyday that enables them to thrive in the world outside, from the city to off the grid adventures.”

To ensure its footwear meets its high quality standards, Reiss said the looks were wear-tested by more than 40 men and women globally, a group that consisted of adventurers, scientists and entertainment industry professionals, who wore them for hundreds of miles over a period of six months.

The Canada Goose Snow Mantra Boot in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Canada Goose

For the Snow Mantra Boot, Canada Goose said it set out to create a look rooted in performance that was inspired by the brand’s popular Snow Mantra Parka. The brand said the boot, which is equipped with PrimaLoft Gold insulation, was tested to keep feet warm in temperatures as low as -30 C.

The boot is equipped with Double Vislon zippers on the tongue to open up its gussets for ease of entry and removal, drawcords and cord-locks to quickly adjust the fit to seal out snow and water, targeted insulation and a layer of insulation between the upper and the lining to prevent heat loss.

The uppers sit atop midsoles made with insulation properties designed for performance in extreme cold environments, and completed with grip- and flexibility-focused outsoles featuring a lug design inspired by the shape of a Canadian maple leaf. Also, Canada Goose employed reflective details throughout for low-light visibility, including the brand’s wordmark on the gusset, the laces and hits near the calf.

It will debut in three colorways: an all-black look, one in all-white and another delivered in red and black. The boot will retail for $1,295.

“The Snow Mantra Boot is the pinnacle expression of Canada Goose footwear. It is a comprehensive boot that provides supreme protection and warmth, delivering the best across components, materials and innovation,” Meek said.

Canada Goose Journey Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Canada Goose

As for the Journey Boot, Canada Goose described the look as having performance for the outdoors but style for the demands of the city. It features soft and flexible uppers made in three pieces and no seams, which the brand said eliminates pressure points and rubbing. Also, they’re made with a squared toe and a step on the heel to kick them off with ease.

The boot’s midsoles are made with the same material as the Snow Mantra Boot, and also features a stabilizer at the midfoot for comfort. Canada Goose also added a scratch rubber bumper for “a refined take on protection.” As for the outsoles, the brand added a deep tread design inspired by a Canadian maple leaf, as well as a diamond wave texture across the base to reduce the weight and a shape that serves as a nod to the diamond stitch detail from its outerwear.

Like the Snow Mantra Boot, the Journey Boot will also arrive in three colorways: white and snowcap, which is an off-white color; all-black and a tonal brown look using its tundra clay and camel hues.

The boot will retail for $750.

Meek also noted the looks are made with sustainable elements, specifically responsibly sourced TerraCare leather, which he said is made using ecological tanning methods that results in lower water and chemical consumption.

The three Canada Goose Journey Boot colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Canada Goose

For the launch, Reiss said the brand will lead with direct-to-consumer and select wholesale partners, and will stock its footwear in its more than 35 branded stores globally.

“Our commercial strategy in general is led by the fact that direct-to-consumer and wholesale are equally as important to our business. This same approach has been brought into our first season of footwear,” Reiss said. “DTC is an unfiltered window into our brand, allowing us to directly influence the consumer experience and drive deeper brand engagement and loyalty.”

He continued, “At the same time, we see wholesale as a complementary channel. Wholesale has been instrumental to building our brand and continues to be a key driver for why we are the successful brand we are today. For footwear, we’ve partnered with strategic and influential wholesale partners, bringing this collection to life in the best locations around the world.”

Canada Goose footwear will debut on November 12.

Looking ahead, Reiss confirmed Canada Goose will expand its footwear offering in the coming seasons, which will afford the brand the ability to increase distribution.

In terms of what the brand will deliver, Meek revealed a bit of what consumers can expect to see at retail.

“We work up to two years out on collections, so I can tell you that footwear will continue seasonally, with new styles which are also inspired by our icons. For example, the spring ’22 collection has a lightweight puffer boot style that will debut early next year. Footwear will also be brought into our future designer collaborations,” Meek said. “We’re also always innovating, with sustainability at the forefront. You’ve already seen this with our outerwear and apparel, supporting the commitments we set in our Sustainable Impact Strategy. We’ll continue to strengthen our focus on sustainability through footwear.”