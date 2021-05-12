WNBA star Breanna Stewart is now a Puma athlete.

The German athletic giant announced it signed the two-time WNBA champion to a long-term deal, which includes Stewart being a brand ambassador both on and off the court.

What’s more, Puma confirmed that the baller will get her own signature shoe.

WNBA star and Puma ambassador Breanna Stewart. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“I am proud to join the Puma family. We share a vision to grow the sport and welcome everyone — specifically women and girls — globally,” Stewart said in a statement. “The genuine investment Puma has shown to collaborate with and activate around women, including the commitment to a signature performance shoe, is something that I hope serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me.”

The Seattle Storm forward is a two-time Finals MVP, a two-time NBA All-Star, and earned the MVP honor in 2018 and Rookie of the Year award in 2016. Prior to becoming a pro, Stewart won four consecutive NCAA championships at UConn. Off the court, she has fought for equality, becoming a profound voice for the LGBTQ community and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Breanna Stewart into our Puma family. She embodies what it means to be a Puma athlete with her on-court determination to her off-court activism for equality in all forms,” Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said in a statement. “We are excited to work together in many ways, to not only be an advocate in the community but to also help grow the sport for women everywhere.”

Puma also confirmed that Stewart will be part of its “She Moves Us” women’s-focused platform, which was created to celebrate women who move culture and sports forward.

Stewart joins an already stacked ambassador roster at Puma that includes fan-favorite NBA rookie LaMelo Ball, race car driver Lewis Hamilton and rap superstar J Cole.