14 of the Best Performance Running Shoes From The Running Event

Runners of all abilities will have plenty of great shoes to shop in 2022.

Leading brands in the market debuted their performance shoes for the spring and fall seasons at The Running Event this week, a three-day trade show held at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Companies including Brooks, Hoka One One, On and several others showcased their road and trail runners for attendees, which will release at different points throughout the year.

Below are 14 of the best performance running shoes spotted at The Running Event.

Saucony Endorphin Pro 3

Saucony will deliver its third Endorphin range in 2022, and the hero shoe of the range is the Endorphin Pro 3. The race-ready look, pictured above, is lightweight and built with the brand’s SpeedRoll tech and premium Powerrun PB cushioning cushioning, with a midsole stack height raised to the World Athletics limit (39.9 mm). It will retail for $225 and arrive on June 21.

Hoka One One Tecton X

Hoka One One Tecton X. CREDIT: Peter Verry

For the first time, Hoka One One is putting a carbon plate into a trail shoe with the Tecton X. The shoe features two independent plates that run laterally and operate independently. Also, it is built with Vibram Megagrip outsoles using the company’s Litebase tech, jacquard mesh uppers, reinforced toe bumpers and two foams underfoot — one that’s soft for step-in comfort and another that’s more firm for stability. It will arrive in May and retail for $200.

Speedland SL:HSV

Speedland SL:HSV. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Speedland will deliver an update to its acclaimed SL:PDX ultrarunning style in early 2022. The SL:HSV, which is slated to arrive in March, is a look inspired by ultrarunner Liz Canty, who is based out of Huntsville, Ala. Some of the key differences include BOA dials that are made with anodized aluminum and pull from both sides when you tighten, a grippier rubber compound and a slightly different plate underfoot. Also, Canty’s tattoos are hidden throughout the shoe for a personal feel. It will retail for $375.

Altra Mont Blanc

Altra Mont Blanc. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Altra will deliver the Mont Blanc ultramarathon racing shoe in May, which will retail for $210. The rugged look will come in versions with BOA and another with a traditional lacing system, and is made to tackle 100 miles on any terrain while still being fast and durable. Underfoot, Altra added its premium Ego Max midsole compound and Vibram Megagrip outsoles with Litebase tech.

Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks Glycerin 20. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Brooks will use its softest nitrogen-infused DNA Loft V3 midsole compound in several shoes next year, including the latest look from the beloved Glycerin franchise. Slated to arrive in June 2022 is the Glycerin 20, which will come in standard and StealthFit iterations, the latter featuring a closer to the foot, sock-like feel. Also, both versions will come with and without its stability guide rails. All of the looks will retail for $150.

Reebok Floatride Energy X

Reebok Floatride Energy X. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Reebok will deliver its pinnacle performance product to the market in January 2022: the Floatride Energy X. Coming in at $160, the marathon-ready shoe features a Floatride+ puck under the forefoot, which is paired with Floatride Energy foam throughout. The combination of foams was done to ensure durability and keep it lightweight. Also, the uppers are made with the brand’s breathable and durable Flexweave material, there is 30 mm of cushioning in the heel and 24 mm in the forefoot, and a men’s size 9 weighs in at 9 oz.

La Sportiva Cyklon Cross GTX

La Sportiva Cyklon Cross GTX. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Arriving on Sept. 15, 2022, is the La Sportiva Cyklon Cross GTX, a four-season shoe featuring a BOA fit system, a weatherproof gaiter with Gore-Tex lining and the brand’s sticky Frixion White outsole compound. It will retail for $235.

Newton Gravity

Newton Gravity. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The story of the Newton Gravity, which is slated to arrive Feb. 15, 2022 and retail for $185, is sustainability. Each pair is made using four recycled plastic bottles, and the brand added EcoPure to the shoe, which allows it to biodegrade in a landfill and disappear 75% faster than shoes without it. Also, the style employs the company’s Hytrel foam and features 3mm drop from heel to toe.

Veja Impala

Veja Impala. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Veja will launch the Impala in April 2022, an entry-level running shoe that is an answer to today’s gym/studio shoes in the marketplace. The lightweight look is ideal for people who like to run on treadmills and is built with a wider toe box. It will retail for $150.

Salomon Glide Max

Salomon Glide Max. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Salomon already has a strong following in trail run, but the company has plans to gain more ground with road runners in 2022. Arriving in August is the Glide Max, a shoe built with its soft Energy Surge foam underfoot with its highest stack height yet. It will retail for $150.

Scott Speed Carbon RC

Scott Speed Carbon RC. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Scott returned to the U.S. market in 2020, and for 2022, the Swiss company will release looks sure to lure more runners in stateside. The Speed Carbon RC is one of them, which just released and retails for $190. It features Carbitex DFX plates underfoot that are a little forgiving but stiffen when you apply pressure, added to keep people running faster for longer. Also, it features a rocker that isn’t as dramatic as others in the market, which consumes 20% of the shoe at the forefoot.

On Cloudmonster

On Cloudmonster. CREDIT: Peter Verry

On has several compelling stories for 2022, and arguably the most intriguing of them all is its entry to the max cushion category. Arriving in March is the Cloudmonster, which will retail for $170. The shoe is made for the person who wants to run fast but still wants underfoot protection. It is built with sequential cushioning, executed with two layers of “clouds” with the top later compressing first and the ones on the bottom last. It also features the brand’s Helion responsive energy foam and its Speedboard for heel-to-toe efficiency.

Xero Zelen

Xero Zelen. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The Xero Zelen is a road running shoe with a strong sustainability story. The look, which will arrive in the spring and retail for $139, is constructed with either recycled materials or biodegradable materials throughout.

361 Degrees Spire 5

361 Degrees Spire 5. CREDIT: Peter Verry

361 Degrees will deliver the Spire 5 in October 2022, its premium neutral trainer. The shoe is built on a new last and features its soft Quikflame foam. Also, the brand will deliver an iteration with engineered mesh uppers and a SE version that will only be available in the U.S. with a knit upper, both retailing for $160.