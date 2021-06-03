Adidas and Jeremy Scott Rekindle Their Collaborative Partnership

Adidas and Jeremy Scott are back.

After saying goodbye to the sportswear giant in 2015, Scott has rekindled his partnership with the brand, and he couldn’t be happier to “be home.”

Scott will be reprising his role as creative collaborative, bringing his signature spunky style to adidas through a series of projects, including: apparel, footwear and accessories.

“Partnering again with Adidas feels like a homecoming and I’m thrilled to be home,” Scott said in a release. To mark the new chapter, Scott and Adidas will launch the first iteration of the new adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott this fall. Adidas also announced the news with a promotional video, which shows a variety of Scott’s designs for Adidas.

Adidas and Scott first joined forces in 2003 — a time when designer sportswear collection were not a thing. However, following the birth of their partnership, adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott quickly grew a loyal fanbase with celebrities and everyday people fanning after the unique styles.

Perhaps one of the most memorable creations from Scott and Adidas was his 2010 sneaker collection for Adidas Originals that featured teddy bear heads and spread-out arms around the tongue. The eye-catching statement created a milestone moment for Adidas, allowing Scott to bring the company to the level it hadn’t been on before.

“I think I done learned them some stuff ab out it because there were some things they’ve never done before. I really challenged Adidas, but footwear in general to literally go out of the box and do things that they’ve never done before,” Scott said in 2017.