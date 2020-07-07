Re-route my subscription: Click here

15 Cute Summer Dresses for Your Warm-Weather Rotation

By Samantha Peters
If your wardrobe needs a refresh, consider investing in some cute summer dresses. There are tried and true silhouettes like  beachy maxis and floral print midis you can choose, as well as a range of updated looks influenced by the season’s hottest runway trends. Think romantic puff sleeved styles seen on the catwalk of Cecilie Bahnsen and slinky, 90s-esque slip dresses showcased by Calvin Klein and Narciso Rodriguez. And if you loved Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of Little Women, you’ll be obsessed with the elegant prairie-inspired frocks which are also having a moment.

Given the unprecedented times we live in, for many, comfort is now a top priority in dressing. For working from home or simply lounging, consider styles with breezy, relaxed fits and soft materials like cotton, silk and linen.

With all this in mind, we rounded up some cute summer dresses worth investing in — many of which are great for going out while being comfortable enough for staying indoors. They’re also meant to accommodate any budget, starting at just $17.

Urban Outfitters Whisper Eyelet Babydoll Mini Dress

An all-over lace design and peekaboo front cutout add extra sweet touches to this baby doll dress. It hits just above the knee to help make your frame look longer.

Buy: Urban Outfitters Whisper Mini Dress $129
Reformation Britten Dress

Show off a little skin with this silky floral midi dress, complete with a thigh-high slit. Pair it with minimalist sandals to make your legs appear miles long.

Buy: Reformation Britten Dress $198
You’ve Dot to Let It Grow Ruffle Mini Dress

This delicate number promises to be a staple piece through the rest of 2020, as it can easily transition into cooler fall days. A ruffled high neck and billowing sleeves are offset by a slightly fitted waistline to enhance your figure.

Buy: Nasty Gal You've Dot to Let It Grow Dress $68 $28
Miss Guided Floral Tie Back Frill Mini Dress

Like puffy sleeves, off-the-shoulder styles are all the rage this summer. Try a summery yellow option like this version to nail the look.

Buy: Miss Guided Floral Tie Back Frill Mini Dress $50 $20
Topshop Rib Knit Tie Waist Maxi Dress

As cozy as your favorite tee (but probably more stylish), this versatile cotton maxi is polished thanks to a ribbed pattern, waist tie and modest side slit. It’s suitable for work Zoom meetings, running errands and more.

Buy: Topshop Rib Knit Tie Waist Maxi Dress $55
Asos Design Broderie Midi Sundress

No summer wardrobe is complete without the perfect white dress, and this one may just fit the bill. The button-front style is made of breezy cotton and features a subtle cutout design to keep you cool on even the hottest days.

Buy: Asos Design Broderie Midi Sundress  $60 $48
Mango Striped Shirt Dress

This classic striped dress featuring a button-down front and collared neckline gives you many styling choices. Dress it up with heels or wear it with sneakers for a more casual ensemble.

Buy: Asos Design Broderie Midi Sundress  $80 $50
Shein Plunging Tied Backless Ruffle Trim Floral Print Dress

Fun, flirty and oh-so affordable, Shein’s floral dress offers a plunging neckline, backless detail and oversized ruffles throughout. Its teal, red and burnt yellow color scheme is also bright for the season yet unexpected.

Buy: Shein Ruffle Floral Print Dress $80 $50
Anthropologie Safa Tiered Shimmer Midi Dress

Carrying over from spring, the tiered dress trend adds volume to your look. Try this bobo-inspired pick offering cant-miss details like embroidery, shoulder ties with tassel embellishments and a hint of shimmer for a dazzling finish.

Buy: Anthropologie Safa Midi Dress $178
Lulus Seeking Sunshine Mini Slip Dress

Styles from decades past are making a resurgence, particularly tie dye. This little red dress done in the print gives off 2000s-era vibes with a cowl neck and fitted bodice.

Buy: Lulus Seeking Sunshine Mini Slip Dress $65
H&M A-Line Dress

Another great tiered dress, this knee-length option offers a bit more coverage up front with a high neckline featuring subtle ruffle trim.

Buy: H&M A-Line Dress $50
Madewell Wrap-Front Midi Dress

Able to complement a range of body types, this wrap front dress accentuates the waistline and is done in bright red with subtle yellow floral details.

Buy: Madewell Wrap-Front Midi Dress  $158 $100
BTFBM Casual Crew Neck Dress

Can’t seem to have enough t-shirt dresses in your closet? Here’s a shorter style that’s just as cozy and versatile for good measure. It offers a fitted silhouette with side ruching and a cross-over hem for an anything-but-basic look.

Buy: BTFBM Casual Crew Neck Dress $27
Free People Do the Twist Seersucker Halter Sundress

For those dreaming of summer picnics, this gingham halter dress is a go-to outfit choice. It also offers a bit of drama with an open back and thick neck ties that can be tied into a large bow.

Buy: Free People Do the Twist Seersucker Sundress $128
Willow Rochelle Tie Front Midi Sundress

This airy sundress featuring a cute keyhole detail can be worn as a beach cover-up or to brunch. Bonus: The straps are adjustable.

Buy: Willow Rochelle Tie Front Midi Sundress $148
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something our through retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

