Get Festive on Turkey Day With These Thanksgiving-Themed Face Masks

Thanksgiving will be here sooner than you think, meaning it’s time to start prepping your best themed face masks ahead of the holiday.

Thanksgiving takes place this year on Nov. 26, and it’s very likely that face masks will still be a requirement then, especially among groups of older family members and due to increased travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said last month that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

As the holiday approaches, make sure to stock up on protective wear to safely enjoy the time with friends and family. Read on to find FN’s selection of Thanksgiving face masks to shop now.

Alenaz Turkey Face Mask

Give your Thanksgiving outfit a fun twist with this turkey-inspired mask. Featuring the recognizable beak and gobble of the holiday’s representative animal, this mask is made from two layers of soft polyester for protective wear.

Said86 Happy Thanksgiving Face Mask

From the grocery store to holiday walks by the neighbors, tell everyone “Happy Thanksgiving” without ever having to say a word or lift your mask with this flexible design.

JessFash Thanksgiving Face Mask

Made from quick-drying material, you can wear this on-theme fall mask to your holiday celebrations and avoid any nervous sweat as you answer your aunt’s incessant questions about your life.

Gravityx9 Pilgrim Face Mask

In honor of the pilgrims and Indians who created this holiday, this face mask gives the turkey a fun twist with a recognizable hat. Plus, it includes a pocket for filters for added safety and clean breathing.

Daisy-Beatrice Leaves Face Mask

Channel the colors and aesthetic of fall all season long from Halloween to Thanksgiving in this timely mask. Its construction includes a touch of spandex for an added stretch to align with your jaw and facial movements.

MKCoolDesigns Face Mask

For a more classic design, this mask offers a clean and minimalistic appeal with the words “Happy Thanksgiving” and an animated turkey atop white fabric.

Gossiprag Face Mask

If you prefer a more bold design, this mask may be the one for you with its motif of all your favorite Thanksgiving foods along with a pilgrim hat-wearing animated turkey. It’s also made with a dual-layer construction.

Eat Pizza Turkey Face Mask

Vegetarians, vegans and those who just don’t like turkey will love this humorous play on a Thanksgiving face mask. The turkey’s sign reads “Eat Pizza” for a unique twist that will have all the relatives laughing.