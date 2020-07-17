10 Stylish Scarves and Bandanas That Can Double As Face Coverings

There’s no denying face coverings are the latest essential item for the season.
The CDC recommends that people wear cloth coverings in public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which can be transferred person-to-person through respiratory droplets. With a number of options to use as face coverings, scarves and bandanas are among the most fashionable.
Bandanas and scarves are not only stylish, but also versatile and easy to wash. But there are a few factors to consider when shopping for an alternative face cover. As temperatures rise in several states, it’s important to note the materials used in the fabric. Be wary of silk and wool blends as they can be hot and heavy. And make sure to wash any new scarves or bandanas before wearing them.
Size matters, too. Pay attention to the measurements of scarves and bandanas by measuring the width of your head, first. Cloth face masks usually cover the face 6 inches vertically and 7.5 inches across, but keep in mind you’ll have to fasten a scarf or bandana yourself for a secure fit. Most products have sizing details and charts online.
Below, take a look at our favorite scarves and bandanas that can double as face coverings.
Amazon Cindy & Wendy Lightweight Triangle Floral Fashion Lace Scarf
Cindy & Windy’s lace scarf is a great option for someone looking for a little flair. The teardrop-shaped style comes in multiple colors, so shoppers don’t have to worry about clashing their outfit with their mask. Now available on Amazon, reviewers recommend hand washing the scarf before use.
The Gap Print Bandana
This trendy cotton bandana from Gap is machine washable and lightweight. Offered in several colors, it can be used in a number of ways, including as a face covering, neckerchief or head scarf.
Vera Bradley Square Scarf
Vera Bradley offers a number of scarves. Made from a polyester blend, this scarf is soft and has a light-to-medium weight. Shoppers can snag select styles for $20 off on the brand’s website, including the Pretty Posies colorway below.
Madewell Edge Treatment Cotton Bandana
For summer, try opting for cotton instead of wool or silk or when looking for a bandana or scarf to use as a face cover. The Madewell edge treatment cotton bandana is one stylish alternative, complete with scalloped edges and quilt-like detailing.
Target Universal Thread Polka Dot Bandana
This soft, cotton fabric bandana from Target comes in both black and blue. Now available on Target.com, this stylish bandana can function in a multitude of ways.
J. Crew Printed Cotton Bandana
This summery J. Crew bandana is made from organic cotton. The pink scarf is also machine washable, making it easy to toss in the laundry after use. It is available for $24.50 on Jcrew.com.
L.L. Bean Women’s Sunwashed Square Scarf
This L.L. Bean scarf is summery and soft thanks to the viscose rayon material. Running on the larger side, this 43-inch scarf is large enough to comfortably style and fit as a face covering. Plus, it comes in a few fashionable styles.
Old Navy Printed Neckerchief Scarf
Leopard print is a timeless pattern that continues to trend. Opting for a leopard print scarf is one chic option when on the lookout for fashionable face coverings. The soft polyester scarf is hand washable and comes in three different styles.
The Gap Oblong Scarf
Trend in tie-dye with the Oblong Scarf from the Gap. The soft scarf is big enough to cover your face and shoulders. The scarf is hand wash recommended and made from a blend of nylon, wool and polyester.
J. Crew Organic Cotton Scarf With Rainbow Tassels
The festive scarf from J. Crew can double up as a face covering, too. Made with a blend of organic cotton and wool, this scarf may be more suitable where temperatures aren’t too toasty. The tassel scarf is now $10 off on J. Crew’s website.
