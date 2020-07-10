Ssense Is Having a Sale That Includes a Discount on These $215 Nike Sneakers + Plus Lots More

Ssense is currently offering shoppers discounts on items at up to 70% off, including on Nike sneakers and designer shoes. Right now, these lavender Nike Air Max 98 sneakers that were originally $215 are now $71.

Customers not only get deals on summer shoes during the sale but can also stock up on a few pairs of boots for fall. Boots from Rag & Bone and Jacquemus are included in the luxury fashion e-tailer’s sale. On-trend pieces include popular summer colorways and hardware detailing that is expected to trend big come September.

Below, take a look at the best shoes on sale right now on Ssense.com.

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Chloe Tan Suede Espadrille Platform Sandals

Designer discounts during Ssense.com’s current sale include these sandals from Chloe. The suede espadrilles are now marked down at 50% off. Shoppers can snag this summer shoe made out of calfskin suede. The rounded open toe, scalloped edges and chunky braided jute platform make these the ultimate statement shoe for summer ’20.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Nike Gray & Purple Air Max 98 Sneakers

Originally priced at $215, these Nike gray and purple Air Max 98 sneakers are now available on Ssense’s website for $71. Proceed in style this summer in one of the trendiest colors of the season. These sneakers not only are stylish but ultra-comfy as well, thanks to the signature Air sole unit, indicated by the logo embossed at the heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Ancient Greek Sandals White Thais

Another shoe included in Ssense’s sale is the White Thais sandal from Ancient Greek Sandals. This simple slip-on was handcrafted in Greece and features a leather and rubber sole for maximum comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Rag & Bone Tan Suede Compass Boots

Fall may be a ways away, but the Ssense sale also includes designer boots marked down to 70% off. These boots from Rag & Bone are made out of leather and feature shearling trim lining around the ankle of the shoe. Hardware detailing and a treaded rubber outsole sound off major trends for fall ’20 footwear in fashion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang

Shoppers can snag deals on designer sneakers as well during the Ssense sale. These Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang are now $88. The all-black sneakers features a tonal detailing throughout the shoe, including on the leather upper and chunky rubber outsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Jacquemus ‘Les Tatanes’ Sandals

Looking for a simple summer sandal to give you a lift? These slip-on shoes from Jacquemus are now 54% off on Ssense.com. The buff calfskin sandal sits on a 1-inch heel and is complete with a trendy square toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Acne Studios Gray Canvas Logo Patch Sneakers

Another sneaker on sale featured on Ssense’s website is the Gray Canvas Logo Patch Sneaker from Acne Studio. The designer shoe is the ultimate off-duty fashion statement. Now offered at $190, this sneaker has been marked down from its original price of $340.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: MSGM White Chunky Sneakers

Shoppers can also snag these MSGM White Chunky Sneakers during the ongoing Ssense sale happening now. The low-top paneled buffed leather and neoprene shoe is now 52% off. Complete with a round toe and Vibram outsole, this sneaker is not only stylish but functional.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Nike Green Air Max Tailwind IV Sneakers

In addition to lavender, lime and mint green are two other big colorways this season. On Ssense, these Green Air Max Tailwind IV Sneakers from Nike are available for $90. Originally priced at $220, shoppers can snag this trendy shoe for 59% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Jacquemus Pink “Les Meuniers Hautes” Boots

Another pair of designer boots that are discounted during Ssense’s sale are these pink Jacquemus boots. The leather boots feature rubber trim throughout and sit on a treaded rubber sole. Originally priced for $655 these shoes are now $229 on ssense.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Ssense Shoes on Sale: Nike White & Red Air Max Trax 96 Trainers

This chunky sneaker from Nike is now 70% off. The Air Max Trax 96 trainers feature a sculptural foam midsole that’s transparent and designed for maximum comfort. Plus the treaded rubber outsole in black makes these sneakers a shoo-in for fall ’20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something our through retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.