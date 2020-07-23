Splendid’s Sample Sale Offers Must-Have Styles Starting at Just $19

Splendid’s summer sample sale brings you ultimate savings on styles for upcoming seasons.

The brand is offering an impressive discount on select items, knocking the prices down to $19 per piece. For certain designs, that discount saves you over $100 on jumpsuits, leggings, tees, dresses and more. Shop for statement pieces that will bring your outfit to a whole new level or find a slew of closet staples that are perfect for everyday wear, all at Splendid.com.

But you better act fast, these rare savings will only last until tomorrow. Shop some of our favorite styles from Splendid’s sample sale, below.

Splendid Luau Tie-Front Jumpsuit

You’ll be the talk of every summer barbecue and every autumn brunch date when you show up in this jumpsuit. The peek-a-boo window and tie-front design create a touch of flair while the midi-length pant hems provide a well-balanced look. The high-waist finish flatters the form as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Watch on FN

Splendid Abbagale Long Sleeve Crew Top

This long-sleeve shirt is a closet staple as fall eases its way into the picture. The rounded crew neckline rests comfortably on the shoulders and collar bones and is snug-fitting for effortless layering. And best of all, the modal and cotton fabric is breathable for extra comfort.

Splendid Sample Sale. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Splendid Ponte Leggings

There are leggings you work out in, and then there are ultra-cozy pairs for lounging around and relaxing in. These Ponte leggings from Splendid are made for lazy days with their stretchy spandex finish and flattering wider waist band.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Splendid Eclipse Sandwash Studded Dress

This studded dress breaks away from the pack with an edgy yet still classy appeal. Hitting just above the knees, it’s the perfect length shift dress to take you from the office to happy hour. Plus, it’s soft jersey fabric is comfortable for all-day wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Splendid Button Cardigan

Cozy up in this ultimate chunky sweater from the brand. Its button-front cardigan design allows for more or less coverage, while its fuzzy knit fabric wraps you in warmth and softness.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Splendid Button Up T-Shirt

Every closet needs a staple button-down shirt to pair with casual looks like jeans and mules or a dressier vibe paired with a pencil skirt and pumps. This design from Splendid comes in both pink and blue with a chic oversized fit, chest pocket and high-low hem.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Splendid For the Love Of It Embroidered Tee

A twist on a classic crewneck tee, this embroidered top features a coating of hearts for a loved-up feel. The fabric blend of cotton and modal keep you cool, and should last awhile.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Splendid Multi Strap Dress

Offered in a fun black palm print, this summery number rests comfortably on your shoulders with its strappy design. The contrast pink straps add a pop of color for a subtle touch of flair and personality.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

Splendid Cass Crop Tee

This crop top hits at just the right length to wear on all your casual outings. Its split hem and comfortable design team well with denim cutoff shorts, joggers, mini skirts and more. It’s also is available in a sky blue shade.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splendid

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.