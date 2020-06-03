Soludos Sample Sale Sets You Up With the Perfect Summer Shoes

Sample sales are the best retail loophole and lucky for you, Soludos is next on the board.

The stylish shoe brand will be offering a wide variety of discounts online on its best styles hosted by Eclipse Sample Sales. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on June 10 and runs until 11 a.m. on June 14 through Eclipse’s website.

Founded in 2010 by British native Nick Brown, Soludos initially based its designs off of classic espadrilles and has since expanded to a selection of sneakers, sandals, heels, apparel and accessories. It uses its slip-on slipper styles to show off fun accents including everything from llamas to avocados as well as to send inspiring messages circulating around topics such as equality and feminism. You may have spotted their styles on the likes of Kate Bosworth, Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Garner among others.

While the sample sale has yet to begin yet, you can still shop a series of on-sale styles at Soludos’ own website. Ahead, take a look at FN’s top picks of discounted shoes from the brand.

Soludos Sale: Tie-Dye Ibiza Sneaker

Dress up your summer style with these on-trend tie-dye sneakers featuring color-blocked panels and smooth uppers on a platform sole.

Soludos Sale: Remy Sandal

Celebrate Pride Month any day as you dress your feet up in these bold rainbow-striped sandals complete with a subtle lift and securing back strap.

Soludos Sale: Velvet Llama Sneaker

No one will be able to deny your spunky personality when you show up in a pair of these llama-accented velvet sneakers — the animals even have a a fuzzy finish.

Soludos Sale: Como Platform

Set atop a 3.75-inch platform, you can comfortably boost your height this season; the espadrille style-soles make for a beach-ready look while snug fitting straps keep the shoe in place.

Soludos Sale: Ines Heel

From business meetings to dinner dates, these heels are your new go-to all thanks to their stable block heel and stretchable dual straps.

Soludos Sale: Coco Pompom Mule

Bring the party to your feet with these one-of-a-kind mules. Including the brand’s signature braided sole, slip these bad boys on for continuous fun in the sun.

Soludos Sale: Imogen Sandal

These sandals bring a classic slip-on silhouette to a new level with a crossing dual-tone accent and a barely-there stacked heel.

Soludos Sale: Mallorca Wedge

A 4-inch wedge heel turns the Mallorca silhouette into a glam ankle-wrap design with a cushy platform underfoot and sustainable linen uppers.

Soludos Sale: Ashore Sneaker

Sustainability meets style in these low-top sneakers. Each sneaker is made of four post-consumer recycled plastic bottles with every detail of its design also being as eco-friendly as possible.

Soludos Sale: Teddy & Gigi Smoking Slipper

From work to play, bring your favorite puppies with you everywhere you go in a pair of these comfy slippers. The best part: these on-sale slip-ons are designed to stretch to a custom-like fit after the first wear.

