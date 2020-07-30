Organic Cotton Face Masks That Are Better for You & the Earth

Face masks are now a closet staple, with everyone from top designers churning out trendy styles for adults to mass market brands offering themed styles for kids to help keep consumers safe.

It’s important to note that not all masks are made the same, nor good for the environment. Notably, disposable styles are creating a significant amount of pollution. As an eco-friendly (and more hygienic) alternative, it’s best to opt for reusable cloth styles if you’re purchasing a non-medical face mask. And to go the extra mile, consider an option made with organic cotton. Like conventionally sourced cotton, the material is breathable to prevent you from overheating. But organic cotton is grown using methods that replenish and maintain soil fertility, build biologically diverse agriculture and use significantly less water in production. Plus, the fiber isn’t treated with toxic pesticides, fertilizers and genetically engineered seed that can be harmful to the health of farmers, workers, consumers and Mother Nature.

Below, find a list of organic cotton face masks you won’t regret adding to your cart.

Stay Healthy Masks Organic Cotton Face Masks

Suitable for men, women and children, this mask is made with three layers of organic cotton and adjustable piece for comfort. They come in a range of patterns to choose from, including striped and floral print designs.

Shop Jenmay GOTS Certified Organic Cotton Face Masks

According to its seller on Etsy, this unisex style uses organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the world’s leading processing standard for textiles made from organic fibers. It features soft fabric ear loops and is reversible for more wearing options.

Kinder Sprouts Women’s Cotton Face Mask

In addition to being eco-friendly, the great thing about these organic cotton masks is that they’re customizable. You can buy them with finished elastic ear loops, a style with longer elastic ear loops that can be tied around to your desired fit or a version with cotton twill ties that’s easily adjustable and secures behind the back of your neck. They’re made for women and teens and come in unique prints like llama and donut-inspired finishes.

Felina Reusable Organic Cotton Face Mask

Amazon also offers a vast selection of organic cotton masks, including this set of four earth-toned pairs. They’re made with GOTS certified organic cotton and plant-based dyes that easily coordinate with any outfit. Plus, they’re adjustable.

Anthropologie Bunglo Clary Sage Organic Cotton Face Mask

Texas-based home decor brand Bunglo sells a handful of chic organic cotton masks, many of which are sold on Anthropologie’s website. The double layered style is reversible with a gray backing and is one size fits most.

Made Trade Recycled Hemp & Organic Cotton Face Mask

Founded in 2018, Made Trade offers sustainable, ethically sourced goods that run the gamut from clothing and shoes to furniture. The brand is now offering face masks created by local Portland-based makers and sewers. Available in sizes for the whole family, the masks feature an organic cotton and recycled hemp exterior with a soft organic cotton lining and pocket for a filter.

Amour Vert 3 Masks Bundle Amour Vert makes its mask from deadstock fabric, or leftover fabrics from brands that would otherwise end up in the landfill. The woven styles are made from 100% organic cotton and also include a pocket for an optional filter. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amour Vert Buy: Armour Vert 3 Masks Bundle $50 Buy it Bio Weaves 3 ply 100% Organic Cotton Face Masks Available in packs of three or six, Bio Weave’s masks are made with two tightly woven layers of organic cotton and a layer of organic cotton muslin for ample protection. Note these are best fitted for people with medium to large heads; they’re not recommended for kids. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Bio Weaves Organic Cotton Face… $20 buy it NaturePedic Organic Cotton Face Mask This breathable style from made-in the-US brand NaturePedic is certified to the GOTS organic standard and features two adjustable straps for a secure fit. It comes in a pack of six total masks for $49. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naturepedic

