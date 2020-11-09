Old Navy’s Christmas Pajamas Start at Just $10 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Old Navy is here to get you into the holiday spirit with a limited-time sale that’s part of its Friends & Family Event.

Right now, you can find items for 30% off across categories for men, women and children both in-store and online at Oldnavy.com. The best part? No code is required for the discount. All you have to do is simply add the product to your cart and the clearance price will be applied at checkout.

Among the sale, holiday pajamas are featured on clearance, allowing you to stock up some festive pajamas ahead of December for the family or just for yourself. But act fast, these deals won’t last long.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite holiday pajama sets you can find for less during Old Navy’s Friends & Family event.

Old Navy Women’s Patterned Flannel Pajama Set

This cozy set is available in several seasonal colorways for just $27. Plus, you can also find matching options for the whole family.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Thermal-Knit Long-Sleeve Tee 2-Pack

Stock up on some soft, warm long-sleeve tees. These thermal-knit tees are a wintertime basic that can be worn while lounging at home or out and about.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Patterned Flannel Jogger Pajama Pants

Another great find to your cart during Old Navy’s current flash sale are these flannel joggers. Complete with elastic cuffs for a slimmer fit, the comfy style can also work for running errands during the colder months ahead.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Patterned Waffle-Knit One-Piece Pajamas

For all you onesie lovers out there, consider this cute patterned option. Available in four fun colorways, it’s currently 30% off online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Patterned Micro Performance Fleece Pajamas

Love fleece pajamas? You can also add this super soft bundle to your cart for just $28. Bonus: It comes in five festive patterns.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Rib-Knit Sleep Cami

This discounted racerback cami comes in three colors, including this holiday-ready red.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Patterned Flannel Boxer Pajama Shorts

Now $10, these cute flannel shorts come in a few fun print, including a New Year’s-themed option featuring champagne bottles and festive glasses.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Micro Performance Fleece Henley Hoodie

Slip on this hoodie as the weather gets colder. It’s made with soft micro-performance fleece and a nifty kangaroo pocket so you can feel cozy to the max.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Cozy Thermal-Knit Henley Nightgown

More of a nightgown person? Old Navy is offering a few comfy styles for less too. We love this look because it’s versatile. Thanks to the complementary curved hem, this henley lounge dress is stylish enough to pair with some leggings and tall boots for a casual errand look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Loose-Fit Christmas Graphic Easy Tee

Cheeky graphic tees are also available to buy for less on Oldnavy.com. You can choose from 16 styles, allowing you to stock up on one, two or three, if you can’t decide which one you like best.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy Women’s Straight Jersey-Knit Pajama Pants

Investing in a pair of new lounge pants is always a good idea. Available in black, white, navy and leopard print, you can snag these soft jersey pants for under $20.