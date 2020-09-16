This Buzzy Blogger Collab Just Landed at Nordstrom — With Perfect Fall Pieces Under $80

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Offering a range of trendy pieces at affordable price points, Meredith Fisher’s clothing brand WAYF has become beloved by fashion insiders such as Rachel Zoe and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Now, the label has teamed up with best friends and bloggers Dede Raad and Emily Herren for a collection at Nordstrom that has chic fall pieces for under $80.

The WAYF x BFF collection features blouses, pants and dresses that can instantly elevate your autumnal wardrobe with ease. Plus, all of the items would pair perfectly well with the season’s hottest boot trends, too.

Below, take a look at the items featured in the new collab that just dropped on nordstrom.com.

WAYF x BFF Natalie Lace Body Suit

Available in Dark Green and Pink Lace, this lacy bodysuit can be tucked into your favorite jeans or sweatpants for a socially-distanced dinner look.

WAYF x BFF Hollie Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

One item that’s selling out fast in the new WAYF x BFF collab is the Hollie Long Sleeve Sweater Dress. The cozy ribbed sweater dress is comfortable yet chic thanks to the tie detail in the back.

WAYF x BFF Courtney Cowl Neck Camisole Top

The fashion-forward trends of a cowl neck top and leopard print come together for a cute and comfortable camisole that can be paired with just about anything. The polyester tank is also available in an ivory color.

WAYF x BFF Maddie Paperbag Waist Culottes

Shoppers looking to style their WAYF x BFF Courtney Cowl Neck Camisole should consider pairing it with the Maddie Paperbag Waist Culottes, also from the new collab. Available in leopard and black, these slouchy pants feature convenient side pockets and a flattering fabric belt that cinches the waist.

WAYF x BFF Lauren Babydoll Dress

A light-hearted twist on the classic little black dress, this cotton babydoll frock includes eyelet details and a sweet ruffled hem.

WAYF x BFF Sarah Metallic Off the Shoulder Top

Another fall-ready item featured in the collection is the off-the-shoulder top featuring hints of hardware. The cotton top is partially lined to offer the perfect amount of coverage.

WAYF x BFF Laura Smocked Waist Long Sleeve Minidress

Consider this top fall’s take the nap dress trend. The high-neck minidress features smocked detailing along the waist and sleeves and subtle flecks of shine, making it the perfect day-to-night dress that can easily be paired with boots or slides.

