These Coveted Nike Leggings Are Up to 40% Off Right Now

Whether to be worn for exercise or simply lounging, leggings are must-buys — and Nike offers some of the best styles around. In case you needed more incentive to purchase a pair or two from the iconic sportswear brand, many are currently 44% off on its website.

The discounted selection includes everything from high-performance running tights to soft sculpted pairs designed for yoga class. But they’re all so comfortable, we reckon you can wear any of these pairs 24/7.

They also come in many hues and patterns, including all-black and leopard print versions (note that deals vary by colorway for each style).

To narrow down your options, we curated some standout leggings from the sale. Take a look below.

Nike Yoga Luxe Infinalon Ribbed 7/8 Tights

Ideal for all types of flow sessions, these tights are made with the brand’s special Infinalon fabric — a soft, lightly compressive material that won’t become sheer when you squat or do down dog. The pair also feature a sculpted waistband and ventilated ribbing for breathability.

Nike Epic Luxe Crop Leggings

Kick your runs into high gear with these mid-rise tights, complete with perforations at the calf to help keep you cool and multiple easy-access pockets for storing small essentials on the go. You can nab them in a neon blue color for 30% off.

Nike One Luxe Heathered Mid-Rise Tights

These stylish heathered tights can easily transition from the gym to the streets. The pair is made with high-performance DRI-Fit technology, as well 50% recycled polyester for an eco-friendly touch.

Nike Icon Clash Fast Running Tights

Also equipped with DRI-Fit technology, these stylish running tights feature fun pops of pattern, a drawstring cord at the waist for easy adjustments and side and pack pockets for multiple storage options.

Nike Pro Crops

Nike’s Cropped Pro tights are designed to keep you supported through your toughest workouts. In addition to a second-skin fit, they mesh accents at the knee and waistband for better airflow.

Nike Sculpt Icon Clash Seamless 7/8 Training Tights

This vibrant color-blocked pair is unique in that it offers a seamless, contouring design for ultimate comfort. It’s also moisture-wicking with a flattering high waistband.

Nike One Leopard Mid-Rise 7/8 Tights

Incorporate the animal print trend into your workout or athleisure wardrobe with these leopard tights. They’ll help keep you cool and dry thanks to breathable fabric and interior mesh details. Plus, they include pockets at the waistband and back of the pants for storing cards, keys and more.

Nike Pro Tights

The Swoosh’s Pro tights also come in a full-length version featuring a wide, logo waistband. For a limited time, the magenta colorway of the design is currently 24% off.