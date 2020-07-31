5 Simple Ways to Style the Cozy Nap Dress Trend

As loungewear continues to trend, the nap dress has come to the forefront of fashion.

Made from soft cotton, the smocked bodice dress is comfortable yet fitted. The laid-back nap dress emerged suddenly this summer thanks to Hill House Home, a store that focuses on bedding and towels as well as loungewear. The brand’s collection of nap dresses, which launched last year, has even been featured in the New Yorker.

It turns out there are a number of dresses that can function as a nap dress during the extra downtime many are experiencing this summer. Below, discover five easy ways to style the trend that’s taken over quarantine-ready closets.

1. Pair It With Ugly Sandals

As ugly sandals continue to be a summer staple, the easy-to-slip on shoe can add edge to the ultra-feminine nap dress. Chunky, solid-colored sandals, in particular, can put a contemporary spin on the nap dress, which draws inspiration from Victorian nightgowns. For a summer-ready look, lean towards a white chunky sandal to balance out both neutral and patterned dresses.

Target A New Day Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Dress

Shoppers can snag the Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Dress from Target for $30. The smocked dress is flowy yet fitted, for a perfect laid-back and relaxed look. The dress also comes in a black patterned option, as well.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Birkenstock Arizona Chunk by Papillo

Birkenstock sandals are great to pair with the nap dress trend. Not only are the shoes easy to slip on, but they are durable thanks to the cork footbed and grippy sole. The Birkenstock Arizona Chunk by Papillo is one trendy option we love thanks to its all-white detailing and chunky sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

2. Coordinate or Contrast with Converse

Converse practically go with everything. Whether you prefer a high or low top version, Chuck Taylor All-Stars are a timeless, practical shoe that won’t overpower an outfit, which makes the casual style a perfect pairing with the current nap dress trend. Coordinating or contrasting your favorite pair of Converse can be a chic way to wear the off-duty look.

Everlane Smock Dress

Available in black, white and red the Everlane Smock Dress is made from 100% cotton. Shoppers should act fast, however, because this item is selling out in sizes quick.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Converse White Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers

A pair of white Chuck Taylors are always a good idea as the shoes can go with just about anything. Shoppers can style the shoe with their nap dress of choice for an effortlessly off-duty look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

%20Shoes%20-%20Kids_X_X_X_X_Google_X_X__Desktop/Tablet-[B]%20Shoes%20-%20Kids_X_X&gclid=Cj0KCQjwvIT5BRCqARIsAAwwD-RMsqtdxBREtBuedG2ZrynvfcsMloVBg0sSU8p1QYlaxvDpDdxUBOoaAqhAEALw_wcB” price=”$35″ target=”_blank” button_type=”default”/]

3. Elevate It With Espadrilles

There’s something about the classic espadrille style that completes a summer outfit. This certainly rings true for the nap dress trend as well. Whether you prefer a flat or wedge, the jute-lined shoe can effortlessly be styled with the relaxed dress.

Danielle Berstein Poplin Midi Dress

Feel elegant in this dress from Danielle Berstein. This poplin midi dress features puff sleeves and a smocked bodice for an effortless yet chic look. Shoppers can find the dress on macys.com in both a cloud white and beige.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Soludos Original Dali Espadrille

Espadrilles are another good shoe option for those looking to complete their nap dress look. Soludos Espadrilles are comfortable yet stylish and come in a variety of colorways. Shoppers can buy these shoes for just $41.95 on nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

4. Make a Statement With Strappy Sandals

Sandals with leather straps can elevate loungewear with ease. Thick strapped sandals particularly can take transform a nap dress into a casual day dress thanks to its bold silhouette. The summer sandal is also a great staple to add to your wardrobe if you haven’t already done so this year.

Free People All Eyes On You Midi Dress

Shoppers should act fast on this smocked midi dress from Free People because it is quickly selling out in sizes. Offered in a few colors, the midi dress is yet another elevated item to add to your summer wardrobe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

Madewell Board Walk Ankle Strap Sandal

A simple yet bold leather sandal like this shoe from Madewell is another fool-proof option when looking for a shoe to style with the nap dress. Plus, the summer shoe is now just $19 on madewell.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

5. Mix in an Athletic Classic

White sneakers, particularly Nike Air Force 1‘s, continue to be a popular staple for cool girls worldwide. Pairing the athletic sneaker with a floral smocked dress can make a laid-back outfit sophisticated thanks to the stark contrast. The all-white shoe adds edge without looking tacky, a style hack continuously pulled off by celebrities and influencers alike.

UO Emily Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress

For those looking for a nap dress they can wear out, opt for this off-the-shoulder smocked dress from Urban Outfitters. Available in two colors, this comfy dress is a breezy and beautiful day dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Nike Air Force 1

There’s nothing like a classic white sneaker. The Nike Air Force 1 puts a little edge to the feminine nap dress trend thanks to its chunky, athletic silhouette.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.