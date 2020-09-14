MasQd Face Masks Are Loved By Celebs & Give Back to Charity, Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Face masks have become the most essential accessory for 2020, and one brand celebs just can’t get enough of when it comes to non-medical coverings is MasQd.

Stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have all been spotted in fabric face coverings made by MasQd. So have Sofia Richie, John Legend, Sarah Jessica Parker and Vanessa Hudgens. The female-owned brand proudly produces its masks in Los Angeles for both adults and kids.

Starting at $8, shoppers can browse a selection of face masks from MasQd at masqd.com. The celeb-approved brand has a number of styles when it comes to face coverings including leopard print, tie-dye and crystal-embellished, turning an essential item into a fashion statement.

The cotton face masks are made with two layers of fabric and have a pocket for a filter, making them an effective face fabric face covering that checks all the boxes set by recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control. The face masks also feature an adjustable nose wire and stretchy ear loops for a comfortable yet snug fit.

Watch on FN

MasQd also sells face masks in bundles so shoppers can stock up on the celeb-approved brand with ease. Additionally, the brand carries packs of filters so curious customers can double up on staying protected.

Aside from being practical, MasQd also gives back. The brand donates 20% of its profits to frontline medical workers in addition to helping stimulate the local garment economy by making its products in LA.

Below check out some face masks available from MasQd via masqd.com.

MasQd Leopard Face Mask

Animal print continues to be a trending pattern in fashion and MasQd’s Leopard Face Masks helps shoppers stay protected and stylish for the season ahead. Even Sofia Richie approves this cotton fabric face mask, as the fashion influencer has a leopard face mask of her own from MasQd.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MasQd

MasQd Ribbed Face Mask Pack of Five

Bella Hadid has been spotted wearing the MasQd Mocha Ribbed face mask a few times. While shoppers can purchase a singular ribbed mask for $20, they also have an opportunity to invest in a pack of five, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MasQd

MasQd Golden Butterfly Face Mask

This Vanessa Hudgens-approved cotton face mask features golden butterflies throughout. The boho-chic mask is great for a number of occasions thanks to its subtle flash.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MasQd

MasQd Tie-Dye Face Mask

Tie-dye continues to be yet another popular pattern that people can’t get enough of. The Tie-Dye Face Mask from MasQd is loved by Sarah Jessica Parker, who was spotted wearing one last month while helping out at her downtown Manhattan shoe store. SJP also has been seen in the brand’s lace face mask.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MasQd

MasQd Fall Ribbed Face Mask Pack of Four

For those looking to really keep up with trends, MasQd offers a pack of four face masks that feature four of Pantone’s hottest fall colors. The soft ribbed face masks are also antimicrobial, making them pretty and protective.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MasQd

MasQd Blue Tie-Dye Face Mask

This summer Jennifer Lopez was spotted in this trendy blue tie-dye face mask from MasQd. The reusable lightweight fabric mask is soft and comfortable yet structured thanks to the built-in nose wire at the top.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MasQd

MasQd Ultra Star Face Mask

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner both approve of the Ultra Star Face Mack from MasQd. Great for women and men, this statement face mask can be worn by anyone for a subtle hint of flair.