The Best Items to Shop During Lululemon’s Warehouse Sale

A Lululemon sale is rare, but the athletic outfitter is offering what it considers a “perk” to its faithful customers.

The five-day sale features workout mats, leggings and tanks online. According to Business Insider, the sale will feature new discounts daily across the brand’s clothing and accessories category. Item for women, men and girls are all included in the promotion, but act fast, as the sale will only stay online for a few days.

Below, take a look at some of the best items offered now on Lululemon.com.

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Carry Onwards Travel Mat

Not only is this workout mat offered in Lululemon’s current sale, but it has another selling point: Its rubber was certified as sustainably sourced from the Forest Stewardship Council. Designed for yoga, the Carry Onwards Travel Mat provides a comfortable and fun aspect to an everyday workout routine.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Watch on FN

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Legging

It’s all about making a statement on Instagram or TikTok these days, so why not invest in a pair of standout patterned leggings? These versatile leggings are made of Lululemon’s proprietary Luxetreme fabric and come in a few other colorways currently offered in the sale. Originally priced at $88, these athletic leggings are now marked down at $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Cinch Me Up Tank

This soft, lightweight tank top is made from a soft pima cotton fabric. Perfect for pilates, yoga or just a casual afternoon lounging in the park, this mint-green shirt is sure to be a summer staple. The best part? Shoppers can snag it for $30 online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Stay Hot Keep Cold Water Bottle

Shoppers can handle the heat with ease thanks to this stylish water bottle from Lululemon. Offered in pink and black, the water bottle is sleek and lightweight. Plus, and most importantly, the insulated canteen can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or keep them warm for up to nine hours.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Lululemon Sheer Will High-Rise Leggings

The Sheer Will High-Rise Leggings are not only cute but sweatproof, thanks to their quick-drying Nulux fabric. These performance leggings also have a convenient cardslot on the waistband to store safekeepings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Step To It Quarter Sock

During Lululemon’s warehouse sale, the outfitter is also offering a discount on its socks. For $9, shoppers can score a pair like these double-cuffed quarter socks. The bold black-and-white colorway makes these socks a stylish pair to invest in, plus they feature a seamless toe and mid-foot compression for a snug, comfortable fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: On the Beat Belt Bag

The On the Beat Belt Bag comes in five colorways, including Carnation Red. The lightweight bag can be worn in a variety of ways, including over-the-shoulder, around the waist or as a crossbody bag. The bag is also easy to clean and has zip pockets in the front and back of the bag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Cardio Cross Trainer Headband

The Lululemon warehouse sale is also offering a special $9 deal on a select number of the brand’s headbands. But this isn’t your average headband. The Cardio Cross Trainer Headband was designed with running and training in mind. The hair accessory was constructed with Silverescent technology by X-Static, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the headband.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Reveal Short

Make a statement while you sweat with the Reveal Short in Digital Rain. Designed for yoga, these body-hugging shorts have a seamless construction to prevent chaffing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: On My Level Tote

This water-repellant tote comes in olive and black and features a number of pockets for storage. Shoppers can even fit a laptop in the bag. The tote is now offered for $70 compared to the original $128 price tag it once had.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: Speed Ankle Sock

Another $9 sock deal is on the Speed Ankle Sock. The lightweight running style features a breathable knit construction and the same Silverescent technology by X-Static used in the Cardio Cross Trainer Headband.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon Warehouse Sale: The Towel

Shoppers can snag Lululemon’s signature absorbent microfiber towel. Designed for training, the brand encourages customers to use this towel for yoga by placing it on top of your mat. The towel is now available for $30 online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

” price=”$30″ orig_price=”$42″ target=”_blank” button_type=”default”/]

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.